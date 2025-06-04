Tap Foundation And Duke Ellington Center Unveil 2025-2026 Tap Dance And Jazz Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Tap Dance Foundation and the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts will present an exciting lineup of tap dance and jazz events across New York City from June 10, 2025, to May 24, 2026. Program highlights include the ATDF Tap Dance Forum in June, the ATDF Tap Dance Awards at Lincoln Center in September, and a joint ATDF/DECFA legacy celebration at the Duke Ellington statue in Harlem later that month. In December, a special holiday concert of Ellington's Such Sweet Thunder will be performed at Symphony Space. The festivities continue in the spring with the return of Tap City, the New York City Tap Festival, which will commemorate its 25th anniversary at The Joyce Theater with a weeklong showcase of premier tap talent. The full program timeline is outlined below:

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST | Virtual Event on Zoom

ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag will lead a virtual gathering of international tap artists, teachers, and producers to exchange ideas and address current issues in the tap dance community. To join the forum, visit atdf.org/events. Free and open to the public.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center

Join ATDF for a special Awards Ceremony featuring surprise guests, film clips, and live performances honoring the recipients of the 2024 and 2025 Hoofer Awards, Tap Preservation Awards, and International Tap Dance Hall of Fame inductions. This year's honorees include Dick Van Dyke, Tommy Tune, the late Billy Strayhorn, and more. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Duke Ellington Statue – 5th Avenue and 110th Street

“Celebrating the Legacy of Duke Ellington”

Presented by the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts in association with the American Tap Dance Foundation, this annual celebration honors the enduring legacy of legendary composer and bandleader Duke Ellington. The event features vibrant performances by the Duke Ellington Center Big Band, along with special guest musicians, dancers, and vocalists. Blending jazz and tap, the program highlights Ellington's profound influence on the performing arts. Co-hosts Mercedes Ellington (Ellington's granddaughter and president of the Duke Ellington Center) and Tony Waag (Artistic Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation) will share stories, insights, and introductions throughout the event. Free and open to the public.



Friday, December 12, 2025

Symphony Space – 2537 Broadway

“Such Sweet Thunder”

Join us for a joyful holiday celebration featuring a concert performance of Such Sweet Thunder—a dynamic evening of music, dance, and vocal performances honoring the legendary Duke Ellington. Presented by the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts (DECFA) in association with the American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF), the event will be co-hosted by Mercedes Ellington (Ellington's granddaughter and president of DECFA) and Tony Waag (Artistic Director of ATDF).

May 19–24, 2026

Tap City: The New York City Tap Festival – 25th Anniversary Celebration

Tap City returns to The Joyce Theater (175 Eighth Avenue) for its milestone 25th anniversary with a week of thrilling performances by leading tap artists, including Caleb Teicher, Michelle Dorrance, Max Pollak, Felipe Galganni (as Xana Dume), and more. Highlights of the festival include a restaging of Boom, featuring choreography by the late Gregory Hines, and a special presentation of work by Brenda Bufalino. Tickets available in 2026.

Photo: Tap Ellington at Birdland Jazz Club, NYC. Photo Credit: Vitaliy Piltser

