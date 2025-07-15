Five world premieres announced for The Dance Centre's 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dance Centre’s 2025-2026 season will featrue a comprehensive program of exciting performances, accessible community programs, and creative residencies, featuring a diverse roster of artists working in a variety of dance genres.

Executive Director Mirna Zagar said, “This season encapsulates how The Dance Centre has built up, over more than three decades, a range of activities which is unparalleled in Canadian dance. We look forward to continuing to support hundreds of artists, offering a diverse selection of performances and events, and welcoming audiences to our vibrant cultural hub Scotiabank Dance Centre to experience the art of dance, in the coming year.”

The Global Dance Connections series features world premieres from Co.ERASGA, (Oct 9 & 10), Action at a Distance/Vanessa Goodman (Jan 26-27, presented with Music on Main and PuSh International Performing Arts Festival) and James Gnam/Plastic Orchid Factory (Jan 30-31, presented with the PuSh Festival). Justine A. Chambers’ The Brutal Joy receives its West Coast premiere (Feb 5-6, also presented with PuSh Festival) as does Ame Henderson + Matija Ferlin’s Show Gone (Mar 13-14, presented with Vancouver International Dance Festival). The series concludes with world premieres from Corporeal Imago (May 21-23) and FakeKnot (June 19-20).

The popular Discover Dance! noon hour series includes Bharatanatyam artist Sujit Vaidya (Oct 23), Flamenco Rosario (Nov 20), Idan Cohen/Ne. Sans Opera & Dance (Mar 5), and tap star Danny Nielsen (May 7).

Iris Garland Emerging Choreographer Award recipient Eric Cheung premieres his trio Contra (Nov 28-29) – the eleventh artist to be presented through the Award since its launch twenty years ago. Partnerships include F-O-R-M Festival in November, and The Dance Centre’s longstanding, continuing collaboration with Matriarchs Uprising Festival in February.

The Dance Centre’s Associate Artists Justine A. Chambers and Ralph Escamillan move into year two of their three-year terms, where they curate programs and events, build connections with diverse communities, and share new works through the Global Dance Connections series. Residency exchanges with partners in Montreal, Toronto and New Zealand will support artistic growth and creative exchange.

Choreographic research and the development of new work is supported through a comprehensive suite of residencies, labs, and projects, with free showings and events throughout the year. The 12 Minutes Max program for emerging artists runs three cohorts, guided by facilitators Ziyian Kwan and Tasha Faye Evans.

The Dance Centre continues to support hundreds of artists every year through its programs, subsidized or free studio space at Scotiabank Dance Centre, resources, information, professional development, and other opportunities.

Community programs including the annual Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House (Sept 13) and International Dance Day (April 29) provide free, accessible dance experiences. The Power of Dance program offers workshops for elementary and high school students, immigrant and refugee youth (in partnership with the Vancouver School Board) and seniors.

Tickets and Information

Subscriptions, and single tickets for most events, are on sale at thedancecentre.ca

Events take place at Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St, Vancouver

Global Dance Connections Series

Oct 9-10 Co.ERASGA

Jan 26-27 Action at a Distance/Vanessa Goodman

Jan 30-31 James Gnam/Plastic Orchid Factory

Feb 5-6 Justine A. Chambers

Mar 13-14 Ame Henderson + Matija Ferlin

May 21-23 Corporeal Imago

June 19-20 FakeKnot

Discover Dance! Series

Oct 23 Sujit Vaidya

Nov 20 Flamenco Rosario

Mar 5 Idan Cohen/Ne. Sans Opera & Dance

May 7 Danny Nielsen

Special Presentations

Nov 28-29 Iris Garland Emerging Choreographer Award: Eric Cheung

TICKETS go on sale in September.

Community Programs

Sept 13 Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House

April 29 International Dance Day

Season-wide The Power of Dance program

Associate Artists, Exchanges, Residencies

Associate Artists Justine A. Chambers | Ralph Escamillan

Residencies, Labs and Projects

Artists-in-Residence Harmanie Rose | Idan Cohen/Ne. Sans Opera and Dance | Sujit Vaidya

DanceLab Interdisciplinary Research André Bessette | Rachel Helten/soma anima arts | Sarah Hin Ching U | Sophie Dow | Yurie Kaneko

Partnerships F-O-R-M Festival | Matriarchs Uprising Festival | Raven Spirit Dance

Residency Exchanges

New Zealand-BC Residency Exchange in partnership with MOVE (Christchurch)

Quebec-BC Residency Exchange in partnership with Circuit-Est centre chorégraphique (Montreal)

Toronto-Vancouver Residency Exchange in partnership with SummerWorks

TvT Interlink (Toronto, Vancouver, Taipei) in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery

Information: 604 606 6400 www.thedancecentre.ca