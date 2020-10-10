Senior Citizen Dance Group NY Pacemakers Gets Help From Broadway's Stephanie Klemons

The NY Pacemakers usually entertain the Brooklyn Cyclones fans but due to the health crisis, they have been unable to perform.

A dance team of senior citizens, the NY Pacemakers, has gotten help from Broadway choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who co-choreographed Hamilton, Pix11 reports.

Susan Avery, who runs the group, reached out to Klemons to see if she would teach them.

"I saw how awesome they are and was like yeah why not let's do it," Klemons said.

The class kicked off this week, and the group will work with Klemons with the aim to perform the routine for an audience in the new year.

The NY Pacemakers are always looking for new members, aged 50 and up. Reach out to Susan on the NY Pacemakers Facebook page if you are interested.

