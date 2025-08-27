Rovaco Dance Party 2025 To Take Place September 27 At Center For Performance Research

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rovaco Dance Company will present its seventh annual Rovaco Dance Party on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5:00–7:30 p.m. at CPR – Center for Performance Research in Brooklyn. The evening blends live music, dance-theater, cultural experiences, and a DJ party curated by Artistic Director Rohan Bhargava.

The event opens with an informal social hour inspired by Indian hospitality traditions, featuring complimentary Indian street-food snacks prepared by Chef Ashmita Biswas, along with alcoholic beverages and Sanzo sparkling waters. Performances begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by a DJ dance party for all.

Dance and theater programming includes:

Madaari (The Monkey Master) – Rovaco Repertory

Baraat – a new work choreographed by Rohan Bhargava in collaboration with dancers, with dramaturgy by Mahima Saigal and live music by resident composer Saúl Guanipa. Performers include Nico Gonzales, Devika Chandnani, Siddharth Dutta, Karma Chuki, and Isabele Rosso.

Live music programming features sitar and live looping by Neel Murgai, a kanklės and sitar duo with Simona Smirnova and Galen Passen, and a DJ set by Cameron McKinney (DJ KAZVMA).

Baraat has been supported by the New York State Council on the Arts Support for Artists Grant (2025), the NYU Production Lab’s Artist Development Program for Dance (2024), and the Choreography Pilot Program of Danse Mirage Foundation (2024).

Ticket Information

All tickets include complimentary Indian snacks, drinks, and Sanzo seltzers from 5:00–6:00 p.m. Tickets are available now.

About Rovaco Dance Company

Founded in 2015 by Artistic Director Rohan Bhargava, Rovaco Dance Company blends Ballet, Bollywood, Street-Jazz, Bhangra, and Floorwork into contemporary dance-theater. The company explores themes of identity, queerness, cultural exchange, and representation with a focus on the Indian subcontinent. Rovaco has presented work at Little Island NYC, Battery Dance Festival, and more, with ongoing support from Brooklyn Arts Council, Dance/NYC, and NYSCA.