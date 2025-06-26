Review: PILOBOLUS at The Joyce Theater-A Stunning Display of Inventive Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We had the thrill of attending the opening night for Pilobolus on Tuesday evening at The Joyce Theater when their “Other Worlds Collection” Program A was performed. The company’s stunning display of dance invites the audience to suspend their sense of reality and engage their imaginations. We highly recommend that our readers plan to visit the Chelsea venue in the coming weeks to experience extraordinary dance. The good news is that there are two unique programs being performed through July 13 so patrons can attend multiple times.

Pilobolus is expertly led by Executive/Co-Artistic Director, Renee Jaworski and Artistic Director, Matt Kent. Pilobolus’ six ultra-talented dancers include Connor Chaparro, Ryan Hayes, Isaac Huerta, Hannah Klinkman, Darren Robinson, Jessica Robling, and Alternate, Zack Weiss. Since 1971, this rebellious company has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies creating awe-inspiring, accessible performances. They engage in collaborations with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers and creators in the world. It is a company of dancers that are totally in harmony with each other, a perfect collective whose lifts, turns and ability to deftly intertwine their limbs is mesmerizing.

Program A opened with “Tales from the Underworld.” Performed by the entire company, it was a romantic piece, with eerie overtones. With music composition by Stuarg Bogie and the clever use of prop design, the piece was captivating from the first minute to the last. The program continued with “Awaken Heart” with music by Michael Wall. This work featured exquisite partnering and showcased the company’s grace and athleticism. Clad in colorful outfits, the four dancers performed an energetic display with playful moments. The third piece, “Lamentation Variations” with music and sound design by Matt Kent was conceived by the Martha Graham Company’s Artistic Director, Janet Eiber to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11. The work is based on a film from the early 1940s of Martha Graham dancing movements from her iconic solo, “Lamentations.” The piece commenced with a video of Martha Graham projected onto the dancers’ fabric covered bodies. The company then performed the variations of the Graham work.

(Photo by Emily Denaro)

After a brief intermission the program concluded with “Sweet Purgatory.” The symphonic music and orchestral arrangement are ideal to set the mood. The entire company presented a whirlwind of motion, a beautiful kaleidoscope of dance marked by surprising interactions.

Program A is complemented by extraordinary creative talents with props design by Yannick Godts. The lighting design is by Thom Weaver, Diane Ferry Williams, Brian Tovar and Stephen Strawbridge. The costume designers included Valerie St. Pierre Smith, Marion Talan de la Rosa, and Lawrence Casey.

There’s no other company like Pilobolus. See them at The Joyce Theater, 175 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. For ticketing and more information, please visit The Joyce Theater and call 212.242.0800.

Photo Credit: Top Photo by Steven Pisano

