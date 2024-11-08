Review: Limón Dance Company Hits The Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Limón Dance Company opened at the Joyce Theater in Chelsea on Wednesday, November 6th, celebrating its 78th season. We had the opportunity to see the performance last night, and the evening did not disappoint. The dance choreography was effortless, and the music, composed by Alex MacKinnon, was moving.

Artistic Director Dante Puleio wanted to explore who Jóse Limón was and how his work can be viewed in today’s society, especially during election week. He explained that while creating this specific program, he wanted to capture Limón’s own feelings of living as “an outsider” while still holding onto hope that there is a “power in community.”

All of the works throughout the evening showed exactly what Puleio discussed with solo dancers on the stage alone or off on their own while others were united. It depicted this “sensation of being on the outside looking in,” as Puleio referenced in his director’s note, but we also felt this strong sense of connecting and learning from one another and eventually coming together no matter our differences.

The evening opened with The Traitor, a modern dance work dating back to the 1950s, portraying tragedy and portrayal. Once a work created of only eight men, this world premiere now included a mixed-gender cast to help highlight individuality and the importance of valuing ourselves.

After a brief music interlude by Douglas Perkins on the Percussion, we saw Scherzo which included four men with a drum, and explored the use of dance and rhythm beautifully while offering a feeling of play.

Later, the night presented the world premiere of The Quake that Held Them All, choreographed by Kayla Farrish. This work was inspired by Limón's final work, which he created while in New Mexico in the early 1950s. It honors the traditions within communities that have helped us grow and transform together.

After intermission, there were Two Ecstatic Themes by Doris Humphrey featuring a two-part solo rich with emotion that was seen in powerful movements that were both sharp and winding. Lastly, there was Missa Brevis by Limón which paid tribute to the Polish communities and their residence after WWII. The work was especially moving when the herd of dancers all clung to one another and glanced up toward the sky for what felt like answers, but more so, hope.

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue. Limón Dance Company runs until Sunday, November 10th. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the website here.

(Photos courtesy of Limon Dance Company, Kelly Puleio, Hisae Aihara, and Anthony Collins)

Comments