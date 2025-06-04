Review: GRACE TO THE RESCUE Was a Night Celebrating Love, Animals, and Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s no greater feeling than joining a group of people coming together to support a common goal. Love, kindness, and unity were ever-present this past Monday June 2nd at Symphony Space, which hosted the first-ever “Grace to the Rescue” gala for Dance for Paws. Founded by global dance icon Sarah Lane, Dance for Paws is a new non-profit organization that raises awareness and support for animal shelters working to increase fostering and adoption. Benefitting Best Friends, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, and Muddy Paws Rescue, the evening featured a pop-up sidewalk adoption event and an auction experience, all which culminated in an incredible program of dance that reinforced the power of community.

There were many standout performances from the gala; it truly was an embarrassment of riches.

Up first was an excerpt from Emeralds, a Balanchine classic danced by NYCB members Baily Jones, Alexa Maxwell, and KJ Takahashi. Balanchine choreography never fails to fill the stage—and the room—with excitement. The dynamic, syncopated movement was a great way to kick off the evening. The world premiere of Interactions by Ingrid Silva was deeply moving. Danced by David Wright and Elias Delano Re of Dance Theatre of Harlem, the duo complemented each other beautifully; in stature, in movement quality, and in lyricism. The dancers came together and moved apart as the title suggests through an elegant, yet athletic series of jetés and pirouettes. But beyond their technique, their stage presence was powerful, leaving a lasting impression on the rest of the evening.

Peppered throughout the performances, the big projector showed video excerpts featuring the partner animal rescues, brilliantly created by Media Director and Lane’s husband, Luis Ribagorda. These clips served to ground attendees in the Dance for Paws mission and how when we all come together, we create change that can help save lives. It was the perfect emotional catalyst to get people to both enjoy the evening, but also, to take action and donate.

Performance higlights continued to serve all evening long. Takumi Miyake & YoonJung Seo of American Ballet Theatre dazzled in Bluebird Pas de Deux; the elegance of their long, lean lines were only overshadowed by their seamless partner work. American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancers Aran Bell and Devon Teuscher stunned in the Manon Act I Pas de Deux. Their artistry and movement quality was deeply nuanced, and you could really feel the history of their shared performances together. Graceanne Pierce brought a vibrant electricity to the stage, shaking things up with the World Premiere of Rich Man's Frug. The performance added a dose of Broadway to the evening that was most welcome.

But perhaps the most awe-inspiring performance of the night was from Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside, dancing Whiteside's On the Water. With a prominent focus on spirals and circles, the dancers performed repeated series of chaînes, pirouettes, and spiral lifts that took your breath away. More than the fluidity this kind of movement evoked, it reminded us all of the gift it is to witness to excellence.

You can donate to the Dance for Paws mission here.

Photo Credit: Taylor & Arcadian Broad

