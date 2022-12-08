Review: DORRANCE DANCE at The Joyce Theater Presents World Premiere Works in an Exhilarating Performance through 12/18

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 08, 2022  
The Joyce Theater continues their successful dance season with the award-winning tap dance company, Dorrance Dance. The company will be on stage for a two-week holiday engagement through December 18th. Don't miss the opportunity to see extraordinary world premiere works and to enjoy the live, original music performed by Aaron Marcellus and his fellow musicians. Dorrance Dance is presenting an original, captivating experience for dance lovers and many more.

We attended opening night on Wednesday, December 8th. The program commenced with "Rhythms of Being" presented by former STOMP Company members. The inventive choreography is by Michelle Dorrance and it features a body percussion score cleverly created by the troupe. The performers include Allison Easter, Kimmarie Elle, Fritzlyn Hector, Stephanie Marshall, and Vickie Tanner. The dancers display their distinct natural talents while charming the audience with their enthusiasm.

The program continued with a world premiere duet, "A Little Room." This expressive, moving piece is both choreographed and danced by Ephrat Asherie and Michelle Dorrance with original music by Donovan Dorrance.

After a brief intermission, the second half of the program featured the world premiere of, "A Little Room." In this piece, Aaron Marcellus creates and performs original music with fellow musicians Kyle Everett, Matt Parker, Gregory Richardson. Joining the musicians are founder, Michelle Dorrance and dancers Elizabeth Burke, Luke Hickey, Claudia Rahardjanoto, Leonardo Sandoval, and Byron Tittle. The dancers' grace, agility, and fabulous footwork are complemented by the company's engaging spirit. There's a natural communication between the musicians and the dancers as each beat of the jazz repertoire is perfectly timed to the vibrant tap dance choreography.

Both the lighting design by Kathy Kaufmann and the costume design by Dede Ayite are ideal for the Dorrance Dance works.

Dorrance Dance brings the art of tap to new heights while paying homage to its roots. We predict you'll enjoy every moment of the production and it will be a highlight of your holiday entertainment season.

For more information on DorranceDance, visit www.DorranceDance.com and follow them on social media.

The extended two-week engagement of Dorrance Dance will play The Joyce Theater through December 18. The program runs one hour and 40 minutes with one intermission. The Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue (at West 19th Street) NYC. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at https://www.joyce.org/ or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit the theater's web site.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



