Kanon Sugino Receives the 2024 Jadin Wong Fellowship for Dance

Asian American Arts Alliance has announced the selection of Kanon Sugino as the 2024 Jadin Wong Fellow in Dance. The fellowship includes an unrestricted cash stipend of $7,500 each and eight months of professional development training and career support to foster the next milestone of her career. Luna Beller-Tadiar and Nikaio Thomashow were named as 2024 Jadin Wong Artists of Exceptional Merit.

As a tribute to the life and work of renowned Chinese American actress, dancer, and comedienne Jadin Wong (1913–2010), a pioneer and innovator of Asian American performing arts, the Jadin Wong Fellowship is awarded to an early-career, New York City–based Asian American dance artist whose work shows outstanding promise and who may benefit from further professional artistic development. This award is made possible by the Jadin Wong Educational Fund at the New York Community Trust, established to continue her dream of supporting aspiring artists, musicians, and dancers of Asian descent.

The 2024 Jadin Wong review panel was composed of respected leaders in the field of dance: Broadway Dance Center and Steps educator Karla Puno Garcia, artistic director of Barkha Dance Company Barkha Patel, BARE Dance Company founder Mike Esperanza, Battery Dance festival manager Amy Santos, and former A4 Jadin Wong fellow Shannon Yu.

“A4’s Jadin Wong fellowship in Dance is such a gift, not just to the fellow, but to the dance community at large,” says panelist Amy Santos. “The fellowship paves a clear pathway for the artist and their collaborators for the immediate future of their work, as well as provides the precious financial and emotional support necessary for a young creator to thrive. Furthermore, the fellowship’s deeper offerings of mentorship and technical support help to build bridges across AAPI generations and disciplines.”

“On behalf of the A4 team, I am thrilled to administer this prestigious award in the memory of Jadin Wong,” said Lisa Gold, A4’s Executive Director. “Kanon is an exceptional artist who shares Jadin’s passion for uplifting her community and holding space for their unique experiences. I look forward to supporting and engaging with Kanon and her work for a long time to come.”

