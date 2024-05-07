Video: NYC Ballet Presents Christopher Wheeldon's THIS BITTER EARTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch this all new video from NY City Ballet. Principal Dancers Sara Mearns and Adrian Danchig-Waring are poetry in motion over the haunting vocals of Dinah Washington's This Bitter Earth, amplified by the strings of Max Richter's On the Nature of Daylight.

This breathtaking and poetic dance for a couple explores the haunting, tenuous melodies set to a remix of Dinah Washington’s soulful rendition of “This Bitter Earth” and Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight.”

This Bitter Earth is a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s Five Movements, Three Repeats. The full work was originally created for Fang-Yi Sheu & Artists, a group led by former Martha Graham Dance Company star Fang-Yi Sheu that included NYCB dancers Wendy Whelan, Tyler Angle, and Craig Hall. Set to a remix of Dinah Washington’s performance of Clyde Otis’ This Bitter Earth, and Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight, the ballet had its Company premiere at NYCB’s 2012 Fall Gala.

