Ringland and Swim Club #4 Present WE'VE BEEN HUMAN FOREVER

Inspired by Salvador Dali and Wes Anderson, the performance challenges notions of identity and belonging.
Ringland and Swim Club #4 will present "We've Been Human Forever," a live dance collaboration by McCall McClellan, Isa Segall, and Josephine Brunner. The performance promises to offer a playful yet thought-provoking take on the age-old question of what it truly means to be human.
You're a long legged slender creature. You touch down on a big green and blue rock known as earth. It's day one. You must not be discovered. Someone tells you to type on a computer, blend in, what would you do?
"We've Been Human Forever" challenges conventional notions of identity and belonging. Inspired by the surreal works of Salvador Dali and the whimsical aesthetics of Wes Anderson, the piece explores the intersection of humanity and otherworldliness. From the absurdity and caricature of Western "poshness", hyper femininity, and that being human may just amount to owning a dog., the piece invites audiences to embrace the quirks and complexities that make us human.
"We've Been Human Forever" will be featured at Ringland followed by a reception space to interact with the performers and mingle with other audience members.
Swim Club is a curated art event by Creative Director Itzi Calle and Creative Producer Marinés Soria dedicated to showcasing the talent and creativity of artists while fostering connections within the community. With a focus on inspiration, and fun, Swim Club aims to develop memorable experiences that resonate with attendees long after the event ends.
