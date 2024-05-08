Ringland and Swim Club #4 Present WE'VE BEEN HUMAN FOREVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ringland and Swim Club #4 will present "We've Been Human Forever," a live dance collaboration by McCall McClellan, Isa Segall, and Josephine Brunner. The performance promises to offer a playful yet thought-provoking take on the age-old question of what it truly means to be human.

You're a long legged slender creature. You touch down on a big green and blue rock known as earth. It's day one. You must not be discovered. Someone tells you to type on a computer, blend in, what would you do?

"We've Been Human Forever" challenges conventional notions of identity and belonging. Inspired by the surreal works of Salvador Dali and the whimsical aesthetics of Wes Anderson, the piece explores the intersection of humanity and otherworldliness. From the absurdity and caricature of Western "poshness", hyper femininity, and that being human may just amount to owning a dog., the piece invites audiences to embrace the quirks and complexities that make us human.

"We've Been Human Forever" will be featured at Ringland followed by a reception space to interact with the performers and mingle with other audience members.

Event Details:

Swim Club Fourth Edition

Where: Ringland Store, 242 Wythe Ave, Studio 5, Brooklyn New York. Entrance by : N3rd by Wythe and Kent Ave.

When: May 16th, 2024, 6:30-8:00 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public. RSVP https://partiful.com/e/fVmGzKs4jdcnhUhEp9xY

About Swim Club:

Swim Club is a curated art event by Creative Director Itzi Calle and Creative Producer Marinés Soria dedicated to showcasing the talent and creativity of artists while fostering connections within the community. With a focus on inspiration, and fun, Swim Club aims to develop memorable experiences that resonate with attendees long after the event ends.

Comments