Queen Emma Ballet Hosts THE SHOW MUST GO ON Virtual Event

The event featured 75 local dancers aged four to twenty one.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Queen Emma Ballet presented a virtual event, titled "The Show Must Go On" via Zoom on August 2. The event featured 75 local dancers aged four to twenty one.

Over 700 households tuned in across Hawaii and internationally, according to khon2.

"We wanted our students to be able to participate in a performance in a way that was safe and that truly embodied the school's mission to encourage personal growth, artistic appreciation and a love of dance," said Alyssa Schoenfeld.

"Despite an in-person recital being the best, this virtual recital was wonderful and the gift in this was that so many of our family and friends on the mainland and even in Japan were able to watch the recital. They said our daughter is in an amazing dance school and I totally agree," said Reimy Kuroda, a parent of one of the dancers.

