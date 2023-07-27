Princeton Ballet School Presents SUMMER DANCE 2023 At McCarter Theatre's Berlind Theatre

Princeton Ballet School presents Summer Dance 2023, an exciting, high-energy evening showcasing the talent and dedication of students from Princeton Ballet School's renowned summer intensive program, on Friday, July 28 at 6:00 p.m. The performance takes place at the Berlind Theatre, located at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place in Princeton.

The PBS Summer Intensive is a rigorous 5-week program tailored to nurture technical and artistic progress in aspiring dancers. The program is highly selective, admitting students through auditions only, and drawing students from across the United States and from various countries worldwide. This year, students traveled from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines, and from various parts of the United States, including as far as Alaska.

For international students seeking to pursue their dance education further, Princeton Ballet School offers a two-year Trainee program, providing them with year-round training opportunities. The school is certified through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, allowing nonimmigrant students to attend on F-1 visas.



Summer Dance 2023 is an engaging blend of classical ballet and contemporary works, including an excerpt from La Bayadère alongside new pieces choreographed by the esteemed faculty and guest choreographers of Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet.



Tickets are $30 each, general admission, and can be ordered online or purchased at the door. The program running time is one hour with no intermission.



Led by Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet (ARB) presents classical repertory alongside new and existing contemporary work. ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center while also performing in major venues across New Jersey and beyond for an annual audience of more than 30,000. Founded in 1954 as the Princeton Ballet Society, ARB has been designated a "Major Arts Institution" by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts consistently for the past two decades and has been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council. The company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other major foundations and leaders in the field as a prominent force in the field of dance. Princeton Ballet School, ARB's official school, attracts talent from around the world while providing opportunities for local students of all ages, such as through its award-winning DANCE POWER program.