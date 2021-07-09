Photos: Ziel Dance & Film Festival Presents REFRACTIONS

Ziel Dance Theater, a modern dance company founded in Brooklyn, NY, hosted their first in-person performance and film screening at David DuPuy Studios on Saturday, June 26th titled, Ziel Dance & Film Festival - Refractions, an immersive, multimedia night of dance about breaking out through isolation.

Ziel Dance Theater presented new choreography "And There it Was," imagined by the former Graham 2 dancer and ZDT principal member Tomislav Nevistic, who derived inspiration for the movements from his paintings that portrayed his personal loss and periods of his isolation.

ZDF also debuted the new film, "Chamber," an intra-perceptual, self-losing story created by the ZDT founder Devin Ziel in response to the pandemic.

Having successfully hosted a virtual festival this past Spring, in which they received more than 900 entries, ZDT brought a fantastic exchange of creative energy to a live audience and featured guest dance film artists from all around the world. Rejoicing in this cathartic renewal of the New York arts scene, ZDF - Refractions provided an exclusive view into the dancer's world and perspectives of the challenging past year.