Norte Maar Empowers The Female Creative This Spring With COUNTERPOINTE 7

Norte Maar, a committed Brooklyn-based think-tank dedicated to the creation, promotion, and presentation of collaborations in the visual, literary, and the performing arts, presents the seventh season of Counterpointe, a curated performance series of new choreographic works by female artists and the pointe shoe. Six women choreographers have been paired with six NY metro-based female visual artists to collaborate and create both a new physical and visual work by each while investigating the process of creation, inspiration and development. Presented in partnership with Brooklyn Ballet, the annual series will be presented April 26-28 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center in downtown Brooklyn.

Launched in 2012, CounterPointe is focused on the presentation of new works by women choreographers for the pointe shoe. The series has been celebrated for breaking new ground in expanding the ballet concert vocabulary, investigating new and historic territory, encouraging discussion and creating a forum for women to take artistic risks. This spring the series will present collaborations by Courtney Cochran and artist Jamie Powell, Julia K. Gleich and artist Meg Lipke, Mari Meade and artist Roxanne Jackson, Melanie Ramos and artist Amy Lincoln, Janice Rosario and artist Joy Curtis and Michelle Thompson Ulerch and artist Justine Hill.

"Over the last six seasons of CounterPointe, we have produced over 60 female artists over 9 programs in both London and New York City. CounterPointe has led the momentum in the female conversation, as many new female choreographic initiatives have begun to appear in major ballet companies around the globe. With our focus on creative collaboration, we pair a choreographer and an artist to collaborate over a period of 2 months. The results, while helping to fill a gap, are more than a remedy--they have led to new stimulating, fresh, risky and weirdly wonderful works, with female collaborations that have lasted far beyond the weekend of CounterPointe."

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department for Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25, Students and seniors, $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at http://bit.ly/counterpointe7.





