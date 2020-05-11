Non-Profit Launches Digital Mentorship Program For Artists

Off The Lane is excited to announce its new digital mentorship program designed to give artists everywhere a glimpse of living in the big apple. Based in New York City, the organization pairs trained mentors with soon to be, or recent college graduates, looking to take the next step in making their dreams come true.

The Mentorship Program is entirely free and connects dedicated working professionals in the artistic community in NYC with students from across the country. In a 30 minute digital session each week, professionals ranging from Broadway Actors, Casting Producers, Film/TV Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and more, share their city experience with passionate students.

The goal of the program is to cover a wide variety of topics that set students up for success. Some of the content covered includes housing, transportation, resume building, and securing a side- hustle, to support artists while they audition and pursue their creative endeavors. After two successful sessions and receiving applications from mentees with passions for theatre and dance to website coding and sound design, the Mentorship Program is looking forward to it's third session and first full length 12 week program introducing NYC to young artists everywhere.

Off The Lane CEO, Kristal Mallookis says, "When I decided I wanted to start a non-profit, I knew that my passion revolved around developing an organization for the artistic community. The Mentorship Program is all about community and setting our Mentees up for success as they start to navigate their careers. The entire team here at Off The Lane strongly believes in this program and the positive

impact that it will have on everyone involved."

The program is currently accepting Mentee applications until August 15th, 2020 for the 12-week Fall Session starting September 1st, 2020 and going until November 24th, 2020.

For more information & to apply visit: www.offthelane.org

About Off The Lane: Off The Lane is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The goal of the organization is to give back through outreach and education. From partnering with schools, producing workshops, teaching classes, and our Monthly Speaker Series, Off The Lane aims to be a resource for artists and a champion for those pursuing their dreams.

