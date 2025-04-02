New Joffrey Welcomes Minjoo Kim To Ballet Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joffrey Ballet has welcomed Minjoo Kim (lncheon, South Korea), as the Joffrey's newest Company Artist for the remaining 2024–25 season. A rising talent, Kim makes her Joffrey debut in Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, running June 5–22, 2025 at the Lyric Opera House.

Originally from lncheon, South Korea, Minjoo Kim trained at Yewon School and Seoul Arts High School before earning her degree in ballet from Korea National University of Arts in 2025. She has garnered international recognition, winning first prize at both the Korea International Ballet Competition (2020) and the Seoul International Ballet Competition (2022). She was also a finalist in the USA International Ballet Competition.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for 70 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org.

Comments