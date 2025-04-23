New Jersey Ballet Celebrates LEGACY & VISION At The New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Ballet returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with LEGACY & VISION, an evening of dance that celebrates the Company's extraordinary past and dynamic future. Performances take place Thursday and Friday, April 24–25, 2025 at 7:30 PM, and feature Twyla Tharp's seminal Nine Sinatra Songs alongside the world premiere of New Ancient Strings by choreographer Harrison Ball.

This engagement marks the first time New Jersey Ballet will perform a work by legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp, making it a landmark event in the Company's 66-year history.

“What better way to celebrate New Jersey Ballet's Gala than with Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs, where her brilliant choreography comes to life set to the timeless music of New Jersey's own Frank Sinatra,” says Maria Kowroski, Artistic Director of New Jersey Ballet.

Following its critically acclaimed interpretation of Jerome Robbins' In the Night, New Jersey Ballet once again brings a crossover masterwork to the stage with Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs. Like Robbins, Tharp has worked across ballet, Broadway, and film, creating deeply human, genre-blurring works that resonate with audiences around the world. Nine Sinatra Songs presents seven couples in a glamorous portrait of love, heartbreak, and connection. Set to Sinatra's jazz-pop standards such as All the Way, Strangers in the Night, and That's Life, Tharp's choreography is known for its suave musicality, rich emotional range, and seamless blend of ballroom and ballet.

More than 40 years after its premiere, Nine Sinatra Songs remains one of Tharp's most beloved ballets. The New York Times calls it “an American masterpiece,” noting how it “seems to celebrate the glorious hope of connecting—and its impossibility.” New Jersey Ballet's artists bring this choreography to life with impeccable technique and palpable chemistry, drawing audiences into each couple's intimate world.

New Jersey Ballet also presents the world premiere of New Ancient Strings, a striking new ballet by choreographer Harrison Ball. Featuring music by kora virtuosos Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko, the work merges classical refinement with rhythmic complexity, offering a vibrant and soulful exploration of movement and memory. Costumes are designed by Zac Posen, Creative Director of Gap Inc., with lighting by Brandon Stirling Baker.

“With his signature style and fresh perspective, Harrison Ball delivers a unique work that resonates deeply—an artistic experience audiences will carry with them long after they leave the theater,” says Kowroski.

The kora—an African harp-lute—carries a centuries-old musical tradition, and in the hands of Diabaté and Sissoko, it becomes a modern instrument of storytelling and spiritual depth. Their collaborative album New Ancient Strings is a landmark of world music, and Ball's ballet honors its rich texture and poetic rhythm through movement.

“This season has marked a tremendous chapter of growth and success for New Jersey Ballet. Under the artistic leadership of Maria Kowroski, the Company continues to reach new heights, delivering performances that reflect a bold artistic vision and a commitment to excellence,” says David Tamaki, Executive Director. “Maria's influence has brought fresh energy and elevated artistry to every aspect of the Company's work, captivating audiences across the state."

Performance tickets are still available. Gala Tickets for April 24, which include a sit-down dinner, are sold-out but there are still other ways you can support New Jersey Ballet. Visit: https://njballet.ticketspice.com/njballet-2025-gala. Visit 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), www.njpac.org, or stop by the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ.

