National Dance Institute Presents EARTH'S SONG

National Dance Institute has announced its highly anticipated 2024 Event of the Year, “Earth's Song,” taking place from June 15th to June 18th at NYU Skirball.

This extraordinary event will showcase the talents of over 150 children from New York City schools in a series of captivating performances celebrating our planet's natural wonders and addressing urgent environmental issues.

In response to the pressing challenges of climate change, “Earth's Song” will immerse audiences in a dynamic exploration of the globe's fragile, resilient and threatened ecosystems.

“From the majestic depths of oceans to the sprawling canopies of forests, these performances will illuminate the interconnectedness of all living beings while confronting the threats posed by pollution, deforestation, and wildfires,” said Kay Gayner, Artistic Director of NDI.

Through the universal languages of dance and music, NDI aims to foster a deeper appreciation for our planet and inspire collective action towards a sustainable future grounded in compassion and innovation.

Mary Kennedy, Senior NDI Teaching Artist and visionary choreographer, leads the creative team of “Earth's Song.” Under her direction, the production promises to deliver a poignant and visually stunning experience, complemented by a diverse array of choreographic works crafted by NDI's esteemed team of choreographers, musicians, and designers.

"Earth's Song" is a testament to NDI's commitment to enriching the lives of children through transformative arts experiences,” said Kennedy. “By empowering young performers to express themselves creatively while addressing pressing global issues, NDI hopes to inspire collective kinship and stewardship for our planet.”

Notable highlights include a compelling new piece by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, NDI's 2024 Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence, and founder of Emerge 125 and curator for Bryant Park Picnic Performances.

An acclaimed choreographer whose works have graced prestigious venues such as the Joyce, the Apollo, and New York City Center, Rea-Fisher has also presented her work at Joe's Pub, Aaron Davis Hall, and other notable venues across New York City. Additionally, the presentation includes a new work featuring dancers from the NDI DREAM Project, performed by dancers with and without disabilities.

Event Details:

Dates & Times: Saturday, June 15 – 5:30 PM Sunday, June 16 – 3:00 PM & 5:30 PM Tuesday, June 18 – 7:00 PM



Location: NYU Skirball

566 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY

Event Website: https://nyuskirball.org/events/national-dance-institutes-event-year-earths-song/

Ticket Link: https://tickets.nyu.edu/overview/ndi2024

ASL interpretation will be provided at all performances with support from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Theatre Development Fund's Accessibility Programs through its TAP Plus grant program.

ABOUT NATIONAL DANCE INSTITUTE

National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. At the root of NDI's methodology is the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage children of diverse backgrounds, abilities, and socio-economic positions, and motivate them toward excellence in all aspects of their lives. NDI's goal is to support the social and emotional development of children through active, participatory arts experiences. We celebrate the creative, confident, and compassionate young adults who emerge from our program with a strong sense of self and an enduring belief in their ability to succeed. Since our founding, NDI has impacted the lives of more than two million children. For more information, visit NDI online at nationaldance.org.

ABOUT NYU SKIRBALL

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 860-seat state-of-the art theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators and thinkers. NYU Skirball hosts over 300 events annually, from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance art to comedy, music and film.

