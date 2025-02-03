Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Perform At Hostos Center For The Arts & Culture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11am and Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 3pm at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Ticket prices for the February 16 performance are $12 for General Admission, $10 Seniors and $5 Student/Child Under 18.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Thursday, February 11, 2025 at 11am as a Student MatinéeN for schools and day-time groups at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Admission is free and the shortened performance will run approximately 50 minutes. To register visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1200388597609?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Celebrate a spectacular Lunar New Year with Hostos Center and the acclaimed Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in this special daytime performance perfect for schools and daytime groups. In 2025, we welcome the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation and resilience.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, known for their stunning acrobatics, skilled dancers and live musicians, will present a captivating program for audiences of all ages. Adorned in dazzling costumes of majestic dragons, elegant peacocks, and lively lions, they will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary Chinese dances.

Bring your students and daytime groups to experience the magic and wonder of the Lunar New Year at Hostos Center - in celebration of the Year of the Snake! For all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Celebrating over 30 years of dance-making, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American female-created touring company that honors and advances the dynamic spirit of Chinese American cultural tradition. Led by Nai-Ni Chen, a visionary in Asian American dance, the company emphasizes the immigrant experience through multicultural performances. Founded in the early 1990s, the company's diverse repertory bridges Asian and American arts, collaborating with musicians like the Ahn Trio and artists such as Myung Hee Cho. Recent works like "A Quest for Freedom," developed with the Ahn Trio, exemplify the Company's commitment to innovative, cross-cultural productions. Nai-Ni Chen's unique choreographic styles reflect the grace and splendor of the Chinese cultural traditions she studied in Taiwan and the dynamic spirit of modern and contemporary dance she acquired in New York. The Company's contribution to the community has been honored by OCA, the leading national Asian American advocacy organization, New Jersey Chinese American Chamber of Commerce and the International Institute in Jersey City. The Company has toured extensively in the United States and at international festivals around the world . Their global presence includes performances in Mexico, Canada, Russia, and China, supported by esteemed institutions and foundations. Nai-Ni Chen has been honored with over 20 awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, and prominent institutions - including the Lincoln Center Institute, the Joyce Theater, Dancing in the Streets, New Jersey Ballet, Ballet Met, Dancing Wheels and Baraka Sele at NJPAC - all have commissioned notable works.

Comments