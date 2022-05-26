More Talent Announced For Fire Island Dance Festival

A bevy of performers bringing a new wave of fresh perspective to the world of ballet, plus internationally renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, have just been added to Fire Island Dance Festival's luminous lineup. The much-anticipated outdoor event will return to Fire Island Pines, NY, July 15-17, 2022, and feature ingenious solo and ensemble numbers from some of the most inventive figures in dance. Tickets for Fire Island Dance Festival are on sale now at dradance.org and, beginning this weekend, will be available in person Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am-1 pm in the Fire Island Pines harbor.

Fire Island Dance Festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Newly announced performers are:

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, showcasing choreographer Robert Battle's solo piece "Takademe," a dynamic work deconstructing Indian Kathak dance rhythms

- Ahmad Joudeh, who fled Syria with the help of the Dutch National Ballet, sharing an emotionally compelling performance inspired by his experiences as a stateless refugee

- Evan McKie, principal dancer for the National Ballet of Canada, performing "In Time We Trust," a sinuous, affecting solo choreographed by Juliano Nunes with a piano score by Kirill Richter

- #QueerTheBallet, choreographer Adriana Pierce's groundbreaking initiative to broaden the definition of classical ballet to meaningfully include LGBTQ+ narratives, presenting an original work

They join the the previously announced electrifying lineup that includes:

- Buglisi Dance Theatre with a reimagined excerpt of "Requiem," originally created for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Lincoln Center and dedicated to "world peace, to all those suffering from the global crises and the pandemic, and to all those who continue to suffer from HIV/AIDS"

- National Ballet of Canada principal dancers Harrison James and Ben Rudisin, premiering a romantic pas de deux choreographed by Joshua Beamish

- Festival favorite Caleb Teicher, creating a social dance hustle with Abdiel Jacobsen, former principal of the Martha Graham Dance Company, in the festival's first non-binary duet.

- Emerging choreographer Akira Uchida, creating a work that is an eclectic fusion of contemporary dance, jazz and club grooves

- The Verdon Fosse Legacy with "Sweet Gwen Suite," a trio of short dances originally performed by Gwen Verdon on "The Bob Hope Special" in 1968 and "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1969. Each was choreographed by Verdon and Fosse and features Georgina Pazcoguin, "Rogue Ballerina" and soloist with New York City Ballet, dancing Verdon's roles. Performers are subject to change.

Leadership Supporters can begin their thrilling weekend experience with Friday night's Leadership Event at Whyte Hall. The exclusive celebration will include cocktails and a performance by New York City's own Parsons Dance. The renowned contemporary dance company will share a striking presentation of David Parsons' The Road. Leadership Supporter tickets also include entry to the highly sought-after sunset performance on Saturday or premium seating at either 5 pm performance on Saturday or Sunday, as well as recognition in the harbor and throughout the Pines. Leadership tickets start at $375, while individual tickets for the 5 pm performances are $175.

A day trip package is also available, including a champagne luncheon, tickets to the 5 pm performance on Sunday, July 17, and convenient, round-trip luxury transportation from New York City. The Sunday VIP option includes a champagne luncheon and tickets to the Sunday show without transportation. The day trip package is $275; the Sunday VIP option is $225.

Since its establishment in 1995, Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) has raised more than $6.9 million for medications, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. These lifesaving resources benefit those in need throughout the New York area, all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The exciting return of Fire Island Dance Festival has been partly made possible by the generosity of the SHS Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation in memory of Diana King. Corporate sponsors of Fire Island Dance Festival include The New York Times and United Airlines.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

