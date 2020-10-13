---------- Forwarded message ---------

Subject: Miro Magloire collaborates with filmmakers Emily Kitka & Peter Walker of NYCB

Press Contact: Audrey Ross 929.222.3973 audreyrosspub@aol.com 'NOCTURNE,' NEW DANCE FILM WITH CHOREOGRAPHY BY MIRO MAGLOIRE IN COLLABORATION WITH EMILY KIKTA and Peter Walker , FILMMAKERS AND DANCERS WITH NEW YORK CITY BALLET Release date: October 23rd at 7 PM Available for streaming thereafter at https://www.newchamberballet.com/nocturne-signup Trailer: https://youtu.be/76jpbzrOZuE A Dance Film by KW Creative Dancers: Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff, and Rachele Perla Director: Emily Kikta Choreography: Miro Magloire Music: Johannes Brahms Camera operator: Peter Walker Costumes: Sarah Thea, assisted by Lauren Carmen Filmed at: Please Space, Brooklyn NY"Nocturne" is an abstract work by Miro Magloire, part of a larger dance set to chamber works by Brahms and Beethoven, scheduled for premiere in 2021. The women's quartet was created during the early months of the pandemic while the dancers were sheltering at home and rehearsing via Zoom.Choreographer Magloire worked with Emily Kikta on a short film in 2015 and so admired the dance films that she and Peter Walker created for New York City Ballet that he approached the team about collaborating on a dance film. They decided to use some of the choreographic material that Magloire was working on at that time and turn it into a completely different, stand-alone dance film. The shooting location, a former factory in Brooklyn, provided the perfect ambiance. And New Chamber Ballet resident violinist Doori Na recorded the score with pianist Sean Kennard, making his New Chamber Ballet debut.Remarked Magloire: "Since Emily and Peter are both ballet dancers and choreographers, their filmmaker eyes catch the choreographic structure of the steps. They also created intricate camera movements with and in between the dancers. At times Peter, who operated the camera, almost became a fifth dancer in the work."---------------------------------------------------------------------------MIRO MAGLOIRE is the founder and artistic director of New Chamber Ballet, for which he has created over 80 ballets since the Company's debut in 2004. Born in Munich, Germany, Magloire started his career as a composer, studying with Mauricio Kagel at the Musikhochschule in Cologne. Switching his interest to dance, he moved to New York to pursue his dance training, naming Kazuko Hirabayashi, Peff Modelski , and Wilhelm Burmann as his most influential teachers. New Chamber Ballet presents approximately four regular seasons annually in New York City, has toured to Europe, and has participated in numerous festivals, including a highly praised music and dance tribute to composer Ursula Mamlok.EMILY KIKTA has been a dancer with New York City Ballet since 2010. She graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University in 2017 and is currently pursuing her masters in business administration from Pace University. Her choreography has been performed by the School of American Ballet, Columbia Ballet Collaborative, dancers from New York City Ballet, and in Passenger's "To Be Free" official music video. Kikta is a 2019 Virginia B. Toulmin Fellow for women leaders in dance from New York University.PETER WALKER has been a dancer with New York City Ballet since 2011 and was promoted to soloist in 2018. His choreography has been performed by New York City Ballet, Bayerische Staatsballett, Hudson Valley Dance Festival, New York Choreographic Institute, School of American Ballet, and Jacob Jonas the Company. Walker is a 2011 recipient of the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise from the School of American Ballet.In 2019 Emily and Peter founded "kw creative," a dance and video production company focused on making all original dance videos and pushing the boundaries of the relationship between dance and the camera. Both artists choreograph, direct, film, edit, and often dance in their own work. Since 2017, they have created the digital advertising for the New York City Ballet at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center and have created films for the New York Choreographic Institute, New Chamber Ballet, Ballet Collective, and films.dance-A Global Film Series. Their videos have been featured in major magazines. The team has held recent professional residencies at the Vineyard Arts Project and at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.in photo: Amber Neff

