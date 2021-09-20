Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden Dance Live On Film at NYLA Premieres of THE MONEY GAME and JUNK JOURNEY

Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard returns to New York Live Arts with a program of dance both on film and live, featuring the superb artist Austin Selden, former member of Shen Wei Dance Arts, Sunday October 17 at 7:30 PM.

To date, Garrard's creative dance films have won 331 awards in film festivals around the world, from India to Wales to South America.

Junk Journey, in which the choreographer notes how we are affected by the accumulation of junk in our lives.

Completing the program will be the 2018 Cosmic Man, music by Jonathan Melville Pratt.

Prize-winning choreographer and videographer, Mimi Garrard creates work for the stage, television, museums, galleries, and film festivals. A former dancer with Alwin Nikolais,Garrard has produced 200+ half hour programs for Manhattan Neighborhood Network in Manhattan, which are also streamed live internationally at the time of broadcast.

Among her many awards and honors, she counts a lifetime achievement award from the Institute of Arts and Letters in Mississippi, a Distinguished Alumni Award from Sweet Briar College, two choreography grants from the NEA, a Best Choreography Award in a Bristol England Festival, and a Best Experimental Work Award at a Toronto Festival..

Austin Selden danced with Shen Wei Dance Arts from 2011 to 2017. Since his graduation in 2010 from the University of Michigan, with a BFA in Dance, he has collaborated with "some brilliant folks," including Mimi Garrard, Anneke Hansen, Dai Jian, Amy Chavasse, Catherine Galasso, Nadia Tykulsker, Diane Sharp, Kun-Yang Lin, Jo McKendry, Megan Kendzior, and Jordan Isadore. Outside of dancing, Austin offers massage and pilates, and enjoys teaching movement to all sorts of people.

Learn more at www.mimigarrarddance.com.