Mimi Garrard Dance Co Comes to NYLA

Award-winning choreographer filmmaker MIMI GARRARD presents a program of dance both live and on video, performed by a distinguished ensemble of dancers, October 13 at 7:30 PM at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street.

The program will include three Garrard premieres:

Flux of Time, danced by Sarah Daley

Dreaming of Broadway, danced by Michael Francis McBride

Sam's Journey, danced by Samuel Roberts.

Also on the program is Cosmic Man, created by Garrard in collaboration with dancer Austin Selden. Premiered at the Company's performance at NYLA in May 2019, the work offers a picture of a universal cosmic man.

Tickets: $20; $10 for seniors; $5 for students

Reservations: 212.924.0077 or www.newyorklivearts.org

MIMI GARRARD, who studied and danced with Alwin Nikolais, has created more than ninety works for the stage that feature unique and imaginative ways of blending dance and video. Her work has won numerous awards at film festivals around the world In June alone, her "Time 2019" won three first-place awards from three international festivals in India, and past years have seen awards from Venezuela, Wales, Argentina, Canada, England, and the U.S. This year Mimi also won the distinguished Alumnae Award at Sweet Briar College. She continues to create a new program for MNN that is shown on cable in Manhattan and streamed internationally at the time of the broadcast (197 programs to date).





