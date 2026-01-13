Miami City Ballet and Alexei Ratmansky to Debut New Work at Guggenheim

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Works & Process will present a new piece by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and Miami City Ballet, set for Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 3 & 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

Miami City Ballet (MCB) presents a first look of world-renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky's new commission celebrating MCB founder Toby Lerner Ansin's 85th birthday, before its February premiere in Florida. This work blends history, tradition, and forward-thinking creativity, with a score by Johann Strauss. Miami City Ballet's new artistic director Gonzalo Garcia moderates a discussion with Ratmansky, and MCB dancers perform excerpts.

This world premiere was commissioned by MCB and funded by the Ansin Foundation in honor of Toby Lerner Ansin's 85th birthday.

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.

Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process.

Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.