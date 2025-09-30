McKoy Dance Project to Present The Return Of Collective Voices Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McKoy Dance Project will present the return of the Collective Voices Dance Festival, a vibrant platform amplifying boundary-breaking artists and spotlighting voices from historically excluded communities in dance. This year's edition will take place October 18-19, 2025, at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn.

The 2025 festival will feature premieres and repertory works by MDP, including Artistic Director and Harlem Stage 2025 WATERWORKS Fellow Derick McKoy, Jr.'s Overcurrent and the acclaimed Alegría. Joining the program, four emerging choreographers - Valkyrie Yao, Lindsay Jorgensen, Shaina McGregor, and Lauryn Crowell - will present original works, offering audiences a diverse evening of artistic innovation and powerful storytelling.

In addition, two choreographers will be selected as People's Choice Artists through an online voting campaign, earning the opportunity to present their works on both festival evenings - doubling their visibility and impact.

Prices start at $35 for single-day general admission and $55 for a Two-Day Festival Pass, which includes early access to preferred seating. A limited number of $25 discounted tickets are available each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets increase to $40 at the door, so advance purchase is strongly encouraged.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, October 19, with an after-performance reception, inviting audiences to connect directly with artists, celebrate their work, and continue conversations about access, artistry, and collective expression.

Now entering its next chapter, Collective Voices Dance Festival remains a cornerstone of MDP's mission: breaking down barriers to access in dance by uplifting underrepresented stories, communities, and artists who are too often left in the margins.