May Events Announced At Green Space

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this May. Take Root will present an evening of work by Edgar Cortes Dance Theater and Dance Visions NY on May 17th and 18th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on May 19th.



Green Space is singular in providing a quality studio to create dance, while offering various simultaneous performance opportunities to share the work with peers and public.

-Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts



With a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline twinkling through the tall, dusty windows of a former silk factory, both established and emerging NY choreographers show off their most recent works. -Queens Chronicle

TAKE ROOT, now in its 10th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

May 17th and 18th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

About the Work



Edgar Cortes Dance Theater's CIRCOPIA is a playful, comedic, dramatic, and often exaggerated view of the circus of the past. It is a combination of nostalgic antiquities and contemporary oddities, where differences and diversity are not only welcomed but celebrated. From playful to surreal, characters will delight the audience with a visual experience but also take them on a humorous and emotional journey. CIRCOPIA is a futuristic voyage to the nostalgia of yesteryear.

Dance Visions NY's Earth Trilogy explores the human impact upon the natural world in three sections. The first is based on Isadora Duncan dances that have rhythms and properties of our natural environment at their core, dances that celebrate the wonders of water, earth and air. The second section depicts how humankind might have destroyed the precious natural world that we have taken for granted. Surreptitiously, our own waste products, a product of our self-indulgence and self-centeredness, destroy us. The final section-with a special musical appearance by the women's choir Willow-is a statement of possibility, a hymn embodied in music and movement to honor our earth.



About the Artists



Edgar Cortes Dance Theater is a New York based dance company founded in 2009 by Portuguese dancer and choreographer Edgar Cortes. In 2009 the company was invited to perform a duet entitled "LAGRI MAR" at LaMaMa Moves - Mavericks in Motion dance festival held at LaMaMa Experimental Theater in New York City. In the same year the company was awarded a grant from Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NOMAA) for the work "UNICORNIUS" which was inspired by "The Hunt of the Unicorn" tapestries that are permanently on display at The Cloisters Museum in Northern Manhattan, NYC. The work was premiered in Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan and was later performed at Horton's Point Lighthouse in Southold, Long Island. The company also received grants from NOMAA for the work "Water Poodles", inspired by the beauty and artistry of Esther Williams and synchronized swimming and it premiered at Fort Tryon Park in June of 2010 and for "Dali Aqui" inspired by surrealist painter Salvador Dali. It premiered at the Hispanic Society of America in New York City in the summer of 2011.

Beth Jucovy, artistic director and main choreographer of Dance Visions NY, Inc, a non-profit organization since 2011, founded the original Dance Visions Company in 1990. Dance Visions NY presents authentic Duncan repertory as well as contemporary works inspired by the aesthetic. These works incorporate timeless themes as well as the experience and perspectives of our current times. The company strives to continually explore our shared humanity and to inspire audiences to engage with the challenges we face in today's world. Their programs have been performed at universities, festivals, theaters, museums, schools, centers, gardens and libraries throughout the NY metropolitan area. Beth has been an Isadora Duncan dancer throughout her lifetime. A protégé of Julia Levien, she also studied with Anna Duncan since early childhood. She performed as a soloist, staged and taught the works internationally including for Rubin Academy, Kibbutz Dance Company and the Suzanne Dellal Center in Israel. Anna Sokolow is another major influence on her original work. Beth's full evening programs have been presented at the 92nd St Y, University Settlement, Old Westbury Gardens, Workman's Circle, Sands Point Preserve, Cedarmere, Hofstra, Adelphi, LI Children's Museum among many other venues. Her original works have been presented for many NYC showcases including KoDaFé, Sans Limites Festival, Biomorphic Dance Festival, and American Dance Guild among others.

... the evening's most powerful dance with (Dance Visions NY's) "Varshavianca." ... When it was over, the woman on my right said incredulously to her companion, 'I'm crying' So was I.

-Deborah Jowitt, DanceBeat



***



FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 13 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features 5-6 dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.



May 19th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Featuring:

Spencer James Weidie Dance

Fallen Limb Dance

Roo Carroll

Legacy Arts Dance Collective

Bethany Perry

Grazia Capri Company

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 2000 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

DIRECTIONS

By Subway: N, W, or the 7 to Queensboro Plaza, the first stop outside Manhattan. Take the North pedestrian bridge to the street. Look to your right, you will see Crescent St., turn right on Crescent and walk to 38th Ave. Turn left on 38th Ave. Walk one block to 24th street. Green Space is in the red brick, four-story building. (Approximately a ten-minute walk.)





