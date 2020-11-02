LA Based Choreographer, Alyse Rockett's New Dance Film To Premiere On FLTPK

On November 6th, FLTPK members will gain access to, 'Banter' a film with choreography by Alyse Rockett.

A new dance film is coming to FLTPK (flatpack) - an innovative way to access new dance films created by world class artists. Recently featured in the New York Times, FLTPK was founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre, as a direct response to adapting dance to the COVID-19 era.

On November 6th, FLTPK members will gain access to, 'Banter' a film with choreography by Alyse Rockett. Alyse Rockett is a dancer and director based in Los Angeles. Ms. Rockett is a native of Long Beach, California where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Dance from California State University of Long Beach. Since then, she has worked extensively in the commercial and concert world with artists and collectives such as the Jacob Jonas Company in collaboration with the Kanye West Opera, NoOne ArtHouse in collaboration with Solange Knowles, the Heidi Duckler Dance Company, Common and more.

In 'Banter,' Ms. Rockett will be the featured dancer, showcasing her own choreography. Also working on this film is Darrel "Friidom" Dunn, Assistant & Music Composer, and Jordan Sotero, the Director of Photography.

FLTPK is an online subscription service for unique dance that is made for film. Access to these works is exclusive to FLTPK's Patreon platform accessible at fltpk.com. Each month, on every other Friday night, patrons will have access to two world premiere works, paired with immersive behind-the-scenes content. At the completion of these virtual world premieres, all financial contributions pledged at the time of the premiere, is evenly divided amongst the film's collaborators.

"Trey McIntyre Projects has always kept on the path toward innovation," says FLTPK founder, Trey McIntyre. "These massive changes in the world have made the space to really approach things in a new and potentially better way. I am so excited to try out this new idea and see where it takes us."

The concept behind FLTPK came about organically and out of necessity as the United States began to shut down in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. McIntyre found himself quarantined in Houston, where he had been working on a new world-premiere with Houston ballet. He decided to work with some of the Houston Ballet dancers on films.

As the return to live theater performances remained uncertain, Mr. McIntyre started to examine how he could grow this idea of small dance film commissions, into something that could provide income and opportunity to artists. Now, choreographers and filmmakers from around the world are assembling their teams of collaborators and creating movement based films, intended specifically to be viewed at home.

