According to The Hollywood Reporter, West Coast Urban Dance performer-choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid will bring Beyond Babel to New York in January!

The show will begin previews January 21 at off-Broadway's The Gym at Judson, ahead of a February 2 official opening for a ten-week limited run.

The Madrids' work has been featured on So You Think You Can Dance, World of Dance and Dancing with the Stars. They choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" video, and will also choreograph the upcoming Britney Spears jukebox musical, Once Upon a One More Time. The duo are also choreographers for BTS, and have worked with Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar and Timbaland, and more.

Beyond Babel is inspired by Romeo and Juliet, and tells the story of lovers through dance. The pair play lovers linked by the gods, who "struggle to reconcile rising tensions in the world when authorities raise a wall that tears families and communities apart."

The show features a cast of 12 dancers, set to a contemporary soundtrack. It also features art installations and backdrops by visual artist London Kaye.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.





