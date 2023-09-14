Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films to Co-Present LIFT This Month

This documentary follows a small New York City ballet company who holds auditions in underserved communities.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego Photo 1 Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fa Photo 2 Patti LuPone & More to Perform at NYCB's 2023 Fall Gala
Dance On The Lawn, Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year Photo 3 Dance On The Lawn, Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year
Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike Photo 4 Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films to Co-Present LIFT This Month

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films co-present LIFT on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7 pm, at Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck NY. Tickets are $11 adults, $9 seniors, $7 under 16, and can be purchased through Upstate Films, at Click Here.

This documentary follows a small New York City ballet company who holds auditions in underserved communities. The director of the company, Steven Melendez, who also started his career as a dancer at the age of 7 in a homeless shelter, mentors the young dancers through the rigor, art, and discipline of dance. The experience inspires them to pursue careers beyond what they originally thought possible. By allowing us to view homelessness through the lens of ballet, Lift focuses on the uplifting change that is possible for a person as well as a community. Conversation with Steven Melendez, Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet, and Adam Weinert, Kaatsbaan Artistic Associate, follows the screening. Runtime: 87 minutes.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park


The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
VIDEO: NYC Ballets Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchines STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a D Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance

'Every time you dance it, it has to be alive,' Daniel Ulbricht insists in discussing the Third Campaign of Stars and Stripes, George Balanchine's ode to America. Watch Ulbricht's expertise in building energy and camaraderie onstage while delivering a 'white glove treatment' that maintains the choreography's polish for future interpreters' benefit.

2
The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company Photo
The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the addition of five dancers to the Joffrey roster for the 2023-24 season. Learn more about the new dancers here!

3
Vangeline Butoh Theatre to Present Performance Of THE SLOWEST WAVE & Lead Two-Day Work Photo
Vangeline Butoh Theatre to Present Performance Of THE SLOWEST WAVE & Lead Two-Day Workshop

New York City based, French-American Butoh Artist, Vangeline France, will be coming to Manifest Station Arts & Wellness Center in Storrs-Mansfield, Connecticut to perform The Slowest Wave; lead a two-day workshop, 'Butoh, Sensuality, and the Nervous System; and more.

4
WBTT To Offer African Dance, Improv Classes This Fall Photo
WBTT To Offer African Dance, Improv Classes This Fall

While Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has long been known for its artist development programs and training, the arts organization will – this fall – expand its programming to members of the community. Beginning later this month and running through dates in November are African Dance and Improv classes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS