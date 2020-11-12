Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Auditions For Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive 2021

Auditions will take place on December 3, 2020 - January 10, 2021 via Zoom.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced auditions for the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive 2021 beginning December 3, 2020 - January 10, 2021 via Zoom. Video auditions will also be accepted during this time. Kaatsbaan is looking forward to seeing all of you! Pre-registration is required. One photo in first arabesque and a headshot are required along with a $41.40 audition fee. Students must be between 13 and 18 years old, and ladies must have at least two years of pointe work experience. To register, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/kaatsbaan-ballet-intensive.

Following a successful and safe in-person nine-week summer festival and in consultation with a medical advisor, Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive is now looking forward to welcoming their wonderful students back this summer, as they move forward with the intention of offering an exclusive on-site day program with classes taking place on a beautiful outdoor studio located in the magnificent Hudson Valley in Upstate New York. Access to outdoor studio space this summer allows Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive to provide safety measures that go above and beyond recommendations made by New York State. This unique program will be for a select group of motivated young dancers who will benefit from small-scale classes. Faculty will include Kaatsbaan's Artistic Director, Stella Abrera, Kaatsbaan's Principal Ballet Teacher, Martine van Hamel (former prima ballerina with American Ballet Theatre), Kaatsbaan Advisory Board member & Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre, Christine Shevchenko, and more. To help keep everyone safe, they have decided to make the audition process for Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive 2021 entirely virtual. They will be offering live audition classes via Zoom in December and January, with classes capped at 20 students per class, this will ensure that each student is seen fully by faculty. Video auditions will also be accepted during this time. Livestreamed, pre-recorded, and private digital options will also be available, details forthcoming!

*Please note while they currently expect this program to go ahead in person, it is subject to change based on the prevailing New York State Covid-19 guidance. For more information, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/kaatsbaan-ballet-intensive.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You