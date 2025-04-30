Joffrey Ballet Announces New Rehearsal Director Christine Rocas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Ballet has announced the appointment of Christine Rocas, former Joffrey Company Artist, as Rehearsal Director of The Joffrey Ballet. Rocas steps into the role following twenty years as a Company Artist and one year serving as Interim Rehearsal Director.

Rocas plans to utilize her unique perspective and deep connection to the Company's repertoire to foster an environment of trust and collaboration, while remaining committed to inspiring, coaching, and elevating the next generation of artists.

"Returning to the Joffrey in this new chapter as Rehearsal Director is both an honor and a homecoming. After two decades with the Company, I feel a deep responsibility to uphold the artistic greatness that defines the Joffrey," says Rocas. "It's a privilege to guide and support our dancers, helping them bring their fullest selves to each role while preserving the integrity of Joffrey's repertoire. I look forward to continuing to grow alongside the artists who inspire me every day."

"Christine Rocas has long personified the spirit of the Joffrey; deeply artistic, generous in collaboration, and committed to excellence," says Wheater. "Her transition into the role of Rehearsal Director is a natural next step from her distinguished career as a Company Artist. Christine's insight, integrity, and compassion make her a strong leader in the studio, and I am thrilled she will continue to shape the future of our Company in this new role."

Under the Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director, Ashley Wheater MBE, Rocas joins Rehearsal Directors Nicolas Blanc and Adam Blyde in overseeing the rehearsals and staging of all productions. She will also be responsible for the training and development of Joffrey's 47 Company Artists, staging ballets in the Joffrey's repertoire, and working closely with choreographers to stage new productions. Her role includes contributing to casting decisions and cultivating a deep understanding of each choreographer's artistic vision.

About Christine Rocas

Christine Rocas was born in San Diego, California, and grew up in the Philippines. She performed with Ballet Manilla from 1998 to 2005, dancing leading roles in ballets including The Nutcracker, Le Corsaire, La Bayadère, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and Don Quixote. In 2005, she was a silver medalist at the New York International Ballet Competition, where she received the Arpino Award, garnering her a one-year contract with The Joffrey Ballet.

During her Joffrey career, Christine danced leading roles in ballets by Gerald Arpino (Light Rain, Reflections, Round of Angels, Sea Shadow, The Nutcracker); Sir Frederick Ashton (Cinderella, The Dream); George Balanchine (Apollo, Prodigal Son, The Four Temperaments, Stravinsky Violin Concerto); William Forsythe (In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated); Ronald Hynd (The Merry Widow); Kurt Jooss (The Green Table); Cathy Marston (Jane Eyre); Wayne McGregor (INFRA); Krzysztof Pastor (Romeo & Juliet); John Neumeier (Sylvia); Marius Petipa, staged by Lola D'Avila (Giselle); Justin Peck (In Creases, The Times Are Racing, Year of the Rabbit); and Jerome Robbins (In the Night, Interplay).

Christine originated roles in world premiere works from Nicolas Blanc (Beyond the Shore, Evenfall, Under the Trees' Voices); Val Caniparoli (Incantations); James Kudelka (Pretty BALLET); Jessica Lang (Crossed); Edwaard Liang (Age of Innocence, Woven Dreams); Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa (Mammatus); Ashley Page (Tipping Point); Yuri Possokhov (Anna Karenina, Bells, Don Quixote); Stanton Welch (Son of Chamber Symphony); and Christopher Wheeldon (The Nutcracker). Other notable roles include Romeo and Juliet balcony pas de deux by Augustus Damian III, a world premiere by Martin Lawrence, and an originating role in the ballet/opera Orphée and Eurydice by John Neumeier. She was also featured in the short film Bertha, choreographed by Cathy Marston, and two music videos (Red Violin Caprices, Valse Triste) with internationally acclaimed violinist Philippe Quint.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for 70 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org.

