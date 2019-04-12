Jazz Choreography Enterprises Dedicates Season to Kavin Grant

Jazz Choreography Enterprises, Inc., presents The JCE Jazz Dance Project for its semiannual dance concert devoted exclusively to jazz. JCE features works from emerging to established choreographers. Since 2007, Artistic Directors Marian Hyun and Merete Muenter have presented more than 133 choreographers and 922 dancers from the U.S., Japan, South Africa, and Europe. The performances will be presented at The Salvatore Capezio Theater at Peridance. The theater is located at 126 East 13th Street.

The performances are dedicated to Kavin T. Grant, a choreographer and Associate Professor of Dance at Alabama State University, who died in a car accident on March 31, 2019. JCE will present his piece, "Trust in You." Kavin contributed choreography to the JCE Jazz Dance Project four times since 2015. He was a respected choreographer and a much loved teacher who is greatly missed by the dance community.

TICKETS

https://jazzdance.bpt.me; 1-800-838-3006

Online sales: $25 General; $20 children and students with valid high school or college ID's

Groups of at least 10, paid in advance: $20. For group sales: info@jazzchoreography.com

At the door: $30 General; $25 children and students with valid high school or college ID's

Photo by Jan La Salle





