Ivy Baldwin Dance And Manitoga Present The Premiere Of QUARRY

On September 21 and 22, Ivy Baldwin Dance will present Quarry, a site-specific performance work at Manitoga, the former home and 75-acre woodland garden of the late American industrial designer Russel Wright. Quarry takes inspiration from Wright's desire to blur lines between outside and inside, nature and the man-made, and from his deep commitment to experimentation with form and material.

It is vital to Baldwin at this moment in history to examine the arc of humans' relationship to nature, and, through Quarry, to contextualize the lessons of Wright himself - "long before climate change was a presence in every conversation, Wright lived a metaphor in miniature by confronting and resuscitating a ravaged landscape, integrating thoughtful architecture and the loving restoration of its native surroundings."

At its fall premiere, Quarry will magnify Wright's vision and Manitoga's dramatic variations on scale and intimacy as the audience experiences the property and performers from great distances, overlooking the quarry, viewing dancers on mossy roofs, and following smaller performances into the surrounding woodlands.

Quarry is choreographed by Ivy Baldwin and features performances by Katie Dean, Kay Ottinger, Kayvon Pourazar, Tara Sheena, Eleanor Smith, Saúl Ulerio, and Katie Workum. Music composition and sound installation is by Baldwin's longtime collaborator Justin Jones. With costume design by Mindy Nelson and set design by Michael Drake and Baldwin.

Performances are on Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22, at 12:30pm and 4:30pm. Rain date: Sunday, September 29, 12:30pm and 4:30pm. Tickets start at $45 and are available at Brown Paper Tickets. Manitoga/The Russel Wright Design Center is located at 584 NY-9D, Garrison, NY 10524. For directions, go to: https://www.visitmanitoga.org/directions.

Quarry is being developed during creative residencies at Manitoga, Marble House Project in Vermont, Center for Performance Research, Yaddo, and Mount Tremper Arts in New York, and the Bogliasco Foundation in Italy. Quarry is supported, in part, through the 2019 Manitoga Artist Residency Program. Additional support has been provided by the William and Karen Tell Foundation, the Fund For Good Work, and Ivy Baldwin Dance Commissioning Circle Members.

Ivy Baldwin is a New York-based choreographer, performer, teacher, and founder of Ivy Baldwin Dance. Since 1999, she has created 17 works for her company, including, most recently, commissions from BAM (Next Wave Festival), Philip Johnson Glass House, the Joyce Theater, Abrons Arts Center, the Chocolate Factory, and the Wooden Floor. Baldwin's work Keen [No. 2] was nominated for a 2018 Bessie Award for Outstanding Visual Design. Baldwin has received many awards and fellowships, including from the Guggenheim Foundation, Jerome Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts, MacDowell Colony, Bogliasco Foundation, Yaddo, and Marble House Project, among others. Baldwin has been an Artist-in-Residence with BAM, Movement Research, ArtistNe(s)t (Romania), Manitoga and CPR (currently), and the 92nd Street Y (upcoming). Ivy Baldwin Dance has also been presented in Germany and Romania, and nationally at the American Dance Institute (MD), New Museum of Contemporary Art (NY), the Painted Bride (PA), and REDCAT (CA). In 2020, Baldwin will choreograph and premiere a new work for Same Planet Performance Project (Columbia College Dance Center, Chicago). Baldwin teaches throughout the U.S., including at Barnard College, Rutgers University, The New School, and Bard College, among others. Baldwin holds degrees from North Carolina School of the Arts (BFA) and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (MFA).

Ivy Baldwin Dance has been presented in New York City by BAM, Abrons Arts Center, the Chocolate Factory, the Joyce Theater (Joyce Unleashed), Dance Theater Workshop, New York Live Arts, La MaMa, the New Museum for Contemporary Art, Lincoln Center Out of Doors Festival/Danceoff!, Dixon Place, 92nd Street Y, Symphony Space, P.S. 122 (Coil and Catch), Danspace Project, Dance New Amsterdam, Movement Research at the Judson Church, and Barnard College, among others; and nationally and internationally at American Dance Institute (MD), Philip Johnson Glass House (CT), REDCAT (CA), Irvine Barclay Theater (CA), Appel Farm Performing Arts Center (NJ), the Painted Bride/Philadelphia Fringe Festival (PA), Tanz im August (Danceoff!) (Germany), and Dans Contemporan International Dance Festival (Romania). The company has enjoyed creative residencies at BAM, MASS MoCA, Mount Tremper Arts, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. www.ivybaldwindance.org

Located in Garrison, New York, approximately one hour north of New York City, Manitoga is the former home and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976). Manitoga is a National Historic Landmark, an Affiliate Site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and one of the few 20th-century modern homes with original landscape open to the public. Manitoga/The Russel Wright Design Center preserves Manitoga as the embodiment of Wright's design philosophy and life's work and celebrates good design for living in creative harmony with nature through tours, programs, and events.

The Artist Residency Program, now in its sixth year, offers Manitoga as inspiration to artists-visual and sound artists, composers, choreographers-and shares their creative work with visitors and with the greater community to engage, educate, and inspire. www.visitmanitoga.org





