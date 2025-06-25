Hong Kong Ballet's THE BUTTERFLY LOVERS Will Make New York Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



China Arts and Entertainment Group will present Hong Kong Ballet in the New York Premiere of The Butterfly Lovers from August 22- 24, 2025 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, NYC.

An eternal love that defies all expectations. Reimagined by an international team of creative minds together with Hong Kong Ballet's Choreographer-in-Residence HU Song Wei Ricky and MAI Jingwen, The Butterfly Lovers is a legendary Chinese folktale about humble scholar Liang Shanbo and aristocratic heiress Zhu Yingtai, who disguises herself as a boy in order to study at a prestigious academy. From innocently meeting as students and forging a strong, immediate bond to dangerously rebelling against centuries-old forces that threaten to keep them apart, the lovers face unexpected challenges at every turn, as secrets are revealed and a shocking family betrayal ultimately seals their fate.

With a sweeping original score by acclaimed Chinese composer TIAN Mi with New York City Ballet Orchestra under the baton of LIO Kuokman (The Philadelphia Inquirer as “a startling conducting talent”), this powerful tale of forbidden love and filial duty features Academy Award winner Tim YIP's visually stunning sets and costumes that bring to life a world with traditional and modern elements. Transcendent and uplifting, The Butterfly Lovers is a glorious fusion of inspiring dance, contemporary Chinese aesthetics and eternal hope.

This production has won SIX major awards at the 26th Hong Kong Dance Awards in 2025 – Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Large Venue Production, Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer (CHENG Xuan as Zhu Yingtai), Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Set and Costume Design (Tim YIP) and Outstanding Music Composition (TIAN Mi).

