Henning Rubsam Announces The New SENSEDANCE SUNDAYS

After the overwhelming feedback Henning Rübsam received upon releasing his 2015 work "And there was Morning" online via his YouTube channel DanceArtJoy this past Sunday, he decided to make one archival work of his company SENSEDANCE public for free on every Sunday during the current crisis.

When taking to social media last Sunday, he wrote:

"And there was Morning" is my way of sending good energy to all of you on this Sunday. I was deliriously in love when I choreographed this work. Composer Beata Moon picked up on my state of happiness and the day before rehearsals there just so happened to be a sample sale by Issey Miyake. Since major art institutions like the Bolshoi are strutting their stuff online these days, I thought it's time for SENSEDANCE to spread some joy.

Rübsam and SENSEDANCE commissioned music by composer Beata Moon. Moon (piano) is joined by flutist Zara Lawler and Ralph Farris (viola).



Rübsam who founded SENSEDANCE upon graduating from Juilliard (where he is on faculty), danced with the Limón Dance Company, Alwin Nikolais/Murray Louis Dance, and his mentor Beverly Blossom among many others. He choreographed a critically acclaimed solo for prima ballerina assoluta Eva Evdokimova and has toured with his company around the globe.

After watching "And there was Morning" online, Prof. Rob Esposito (American University, DC), a former principal dancer with Alwin Nikolais in the 70's, posted: "What a lovely, wonderful, uplifting dance, a celebration of life, friendship, community, communion. The choreography is engaging, kinetic, well developed with wonderfully timed dynamic changes. Fluid, lyrical, but challenging steps for these accomplished dancers. I love the winding, Balanchinesque chains, executed without 'balletic' pretension. Morning is my favorite time, and Henning's presented this ever-promising theme with a persistent, gentle, drive supported by a hopeful, lyrical score. The inevitable here-and-nowness of the dancers performance impart a gracious, generous human exuberance, tenderness, warmth, all the lovely qualities of a healthy, friendly life unfolding."





