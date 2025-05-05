Green Space Reveals Lineup for June FERTILE GROUND Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature program Fertile Ground, showcasing new works-in-progress on June 8th at 7pm.

Featuring Sami Frost, Alyssa Fuhrman, Anri Nakano, Deena Spaner, Grace Arts, and Quality 97.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 19 seasons, showcasing the work of 60 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

This month is presented as part of Queens Rising. Queens Rising is a multidisciplinary arts and culture celebration designed to highlight our borough's creative diversity by amplifying and promoting Queens.

