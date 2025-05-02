From Russia to the World Stage: The Rise of Roman Shabanov, a Recognized Disco Dance Champion

Written by: Tom White

For Roman Shabanov, disco is a cultural movement, a way of life, and a story still being written. Shabanov dedicated over two decades to elevate disco dance, from underground flair to a global stage, as a well-known coach, judge, and performer. Due to his relentless efforts, today he is recognized as an influential figure in the international Disco Dance community.

Roman Shabanov faced a defining choice of tennis or ballroom dance at the age of eight. He opted for dance which was a calling, not a strategic career decision but that calling grew into an unstoppable passion that transformed Roman into a champion of Disco Dance. Today, Roman is a visionary thought leader, a cultural ambassador, and an architect of the future of this electrifying art form.

A Disco Dance Professional, Roman’s name is etched in the annals of competitive dance history. He is a multi-time Russian National Champion (2008–2015, 2018), European Champion in Disco Dance (2015, Sweden), and Vice World and Vice European Champion (2011, Germany and Poland). He earned a place as a finalist at the prestigious DKKQ Freestyle Cup in the United Kingdom due to his exceptional artistry and technical precision. These achievements made him a distinct Disco Dance athlete in Russian history. He is a prominent figure in a discipline that demands explosive athleticism and unmatched performance.

All of his early accomplishments grew naturally out of passion, dedication, and the recognition he received from the community. His authentic devotion to Disco Dance caught the attention of dancers, organizers, and institutions across Europe. Due to these recognitions, he received invitations to perform, teach, coach, judge, and mentor.

Roman embraced this drive and created a legacy beyond the medals by founding innovative training programs that are now adopted across Europe to elevate the technical and artistic standards of Disco Dance. As a thought leader, he has mentored more than 10 international champions and 40 national champions, including Simon Gustafsson Svensson, Paulina Rosenkvist, Elizaveta Lidovskaya, Elizaveta Orlova, and Monalisa, to shape raw talent into polished professionals. His programs reflect a combination of the elements of rhythm, choreography, and human psychology in training and performance.

During his journey, Roman faced various challenges but the most critical performance of his life was the World Championship. He suffered an injury during the first round, just moments into his routine. He said that the physical pain was intense, but it was the emotional impact that almost broke him because, for a dancer who lived and breathed the stage, the sudden pause felt like losing a part of his identity.

His recovery was slow and exhausting but it revealed his capacity for resilience. He gradually reconstructed his body and spirit with the help of physiotherapy and deep mental work. Roman made a powerful comeback after two years as part of a duo with his student, Ekaterina. Their performance was a celebration of perseverance, transformation, and the bond between mentor and student.

As a member of the Russian National Disco Dance Committee, he helped steer the discipline toward a more inclusive and accessible future. His reforms tackled critical issues, such as dancer safety and financial accessibility. He advocated for procedural and transformational changes, like removing high-risk acrobatic elements from beginner categories, lowering music tempo for novice dancers, and simplifying costume requirements. The participation rate among beginners increased by an estimated 25% by offering more dancers the chance to engage with the art form. Roman adapted to the dance world’s needs and redefined its possibilities.

From 2019 to 2024, Roman organized five national-level Disco Dance competitions and four major dance camps across Russia. He brought in international judges and choreographers from Sweden, Norway, and Italy that foster cross-border artistic exchange. These events were about more than competition because they created platforms for community building, innovation, and mentorship.

Roman’s influence is international in every sense. He was a VIP judge and master coach at major European events, including the Nordic Open, Finnish National Championships, and Belarus Super Camp. His coaching style is known for its originality and attention to rhythm and stage presence, which left an imprint on dancers across Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Italy, and the United Kingdom. He always brings a vision that Disco Dance is not just a performance, but a serious, expressive art form worthy of global recognition.

Roman’s latest endeavor is inspiring. With his relocation to the United States, he plans to initiate a premier Disco Dance training program which is designed to raise American talent to international standards. His goal is to train and prepare US dancers for the IDO World Championships, where they can represent their country with skill and pride. But this is not just about competition because Roman envisions a cultural shift.

He wants to see Disco Dance integrated into performing arts festivals, embraced by institutions, and eventually included in Olympic-level programming. He aims to build a cross-cultural network of elite dancers, choreographers, and judges, that set the stage for collaborative innovation and long-term artistic development. Roman said that he was not here just to perform but to build a community, a standard, and a movement.

Roman’s career indicated that real strength is the courage to rebuild because progress is not linear and setbacks are not failures, but sometimes, they are just redirections. His message to young dancers is one of unwavering hope: "Honor your journey. Don’t rush it, don’t compare it, and don’t give up on it when it gets hard. Surround yourself with people who believe in you, even when you momentarily don’t."

With each masterclass, mentorship, and performance, he brings his mission to life that elevate Disco Dance, one stage at a time. He is not just telling the world what Disco Dance is but he is showing it, one beat, one movement, one dancer at a time.

Photo credit: Roman Shabanov