Experience The Magic Of Roxey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER, Opening Thanksgiving Weekend

The Nutcracker stage performances begin Thanksgiving weekend and run through December 4, located at the Villa Victoria Theater.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Experience The Magic Of Roxey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER, Opening Thanksgiving Weekend

Roxey Ballet, the renowned professional dance company based in Frenchtown, NJ proudly presents its annual American holiday classic, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. A favorite seasonal tradition of area residents and visitors alike, this performance appeals to adults and children as they enjoy the magical spectacle created by Mark and Melissa Roxey, founders of The Roxey Ballet Company and The Mill Ballet School.

There is no better way to kick off the holidays than with an afternoon viewing of The Nutcracker. The season begins November 13 with The Nutcracker "Suites" and Tea Party, a fun-filled afternoon of sweets, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate with the characters from The Nutcracker, located at the Mill Ballet School Event Center in New Hope, PA. Children and parents alike can expect delicious performances by Roxey's professional artists, autographs and photos, story time by the Sugarplum Fairy, and a Nutcracker-themed dance class!

The Nutcracker stage performances begin Thanksgiving weekend and run through December 4, located at the Villa Victoria Theater in Ewing, NJ. Roxey's production provides the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages and is a timeless tradition enjoyed by adults. The audience will be delighted by the unique experience of students from the Mill Ballet School dancing alongside company dancers, inspiring the community with a professional production full of familiar faces.

Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker is directed by Mark Roxey, co-founder of this acclaimed professional company, and features over 200 costumes designed by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey with lighting by Jeffrey Goldstein. The cast is a blend of international professional dancers and students from local towns that include New Hope, Lambertville, Doylestown, Flemington, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton.

During the performance, Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. Brilliant costumes and elaborate sets draw the audience into a heart-lifting marvelous journey that ushers in the seasonal spirit. A visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will delight audience members of all ages. Experience this wonderful production and make lasting family memories with Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker, recognized as the most family-friendly production in the region.

A sensory-friendly performance will occur on November 26 at 1 pm, suitable for children and adults with ASD and other special needs or sensitivities. Adaptations to the performance include decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, and increased house lighting. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around.
A school show will be held on November 28 at 10 am and is open to the public. Experience The Magic Of Roxey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER, Opening Thanksgiving Weekend
Performances will take place at Villa Victoria Theater, 376 W Upper Ferry Rd. Ewing, NJ 08628. Performance dates are November 26, 1 pm (sensory friendly), November 26, 3 pm, November 27, 2 pm, November 28, 10 am (school show), December 3, 2 pm, and December 4, 2 pm.

Virtual tickets are also available for performances on November 26 and 27.
The Nutcracker "Suites" and Tea Party will take place at the Mill Ballet Event Center, 46 N Sugan Rd. New Hope, PA 18938. Visit roxeyballet.org/nutcracker for tickets and further details.




