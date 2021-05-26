Ephart Asherie Dance In Residence At Bridge Street Theatre Through June 2

Currently participating in Bridge Street Theatre's Spring Dance Residency Initiative - Ephrat Asherie Dance, who will be living and working at the Catskill theatre from May 24 - June 2.

The troupe will be using this Guggenheim Works & Process-supported bubble residency for continued development on "UnderScored", a piece being created in collaboration with a number of NYC Club Dance Legends.

Beginning with the seminal parties at The Loft and the Paradise Garage, "UnderScored" is inspired by the intergenerational club-life memories of a cast ranging in age from 25 to 77. This dance work explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York City's underground house dance and music scene. Legendary elders from NYC's underground dance community including Archie Burnett, Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune, and Catskill resident Michele Saunders collaborate and perform with company members Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Manon Bal, Ron "Stealth-1" Chunn Jr., Teena Marie Custer, Val "Ms. Vee" Ho, and Matthew "Megawatt" West.

To learn more about the piece and its history, check out this New York Times feature from last November when the troupe's previous Works & Process bubble residency was sequenced into Lincoln Center for filming: Catch the Vibe: Club Culture Comes to Life at Lincoln Center - The New York Times (nytimes.com).

In conjunction with this project, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will provide a fellowship for Asherie to collect and archive oral histories from elders who are part of the generation of dancers who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance and music scene in the 1970s and '80s.

Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in African American and Latinx street and social dances. Dedicated to revealing the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD explores the expansive narrative qualities of various street and club styles including breaking, hip hop, house and vogue, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery, and find new modes of expression. EAD's first evening-length work, "A Single Ride", earned two Bessie nominations in 2013 for Outstanding Emerging Choreographer and Outstanding Sound Design by Marty Beller. The company has presented work at The Apollo Theater, Celebrity Series, Columbia College, Dixon Place, FiraTarrega, Guggenheim Works & Process, Joyce Theatre, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, La MaMa, River to River Festival, Mass MoCA, New York Live Arts, Summerstage, and The Yard, among others.

A free virtual program, featuring performance highlights from "UnderScored" and discussions with the artists creating it, will be made available for a limited time on the Bridge Street Theatre YouTube channel beginning at 7:00pm on June 1. A link will be sent to everyone on BST's email list on the afternoon of the Tuesday evening premiere. To sign up, visit https://bridgest.org/contact-us.

The following evening, June 2, two live in-person performances, one at 6:30pm and one at 8:30pm, will be presented in the Rotunda of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. For information about ticketing and safety protocols, visit https://www.guggenheim.org/event/underscored-by-ephrat-asherie-dance.

And for more information on past and future Spring Dance Residency participants, feel free to visit https://bridgest.org/2021-spring-dance-residencies/

Works & Process bubble residencies and Works & Process reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy.