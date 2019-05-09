Doug Varone and Dancers Returns to BAM with New York Premiere of IN THE SHELTER OF THE FOLD/EPILOGUE

Doug Varone and Dancers returns to BAM with the New York premiere of in the shelter of the fold / epilogue, an evening-length work of seven interconnected vignettes that considers and questions faith. Varone contemplates our private and public relationships to faith and belief in an intricately-woven tapestry of sound, shape, momentum, and stillness. Within this intensely intimate work, Varone and his 13-member ensemble explore the physicality of fulfillment and disappointment, and the tension between the comfort one finds in community and the stifling pressure to conform.



The first part, in the shelter of the fold, is a cycle of six imagistic dances that can be shown as stand-alone works or as an interrelated episodic event. The final movement, epilogue, presented in its New York premiere, serves as an antidote to in the shelter of the fold's darker edges.

The dance's score comprises original music by composers Lesley Flanigan, Julia Wolfe, David Lang, Michael Gordon, Raz Mesinai, and Kevin Keller-performed live by Flanigan, PUBLIQuartet, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. The duet "folded" scored by Wolfe, a 2016 MacArthur Fellow, was commissioned by BAM for Doug Varone and Dancers' 30th Anniversary Season (2017 Winter/Spring).





