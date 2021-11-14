Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dominique Kelley Appears On STOPTIME Podcast

pixeltracker

The choreographer stops by to discuss his career

Nov. 14, 2021  

Dominique Kelley Appears On STOPTIME Podcast

Dominique Kelley has been named one of the most promising up and coming choreographers of his generation. In this episode of STOPTIME:Live in the Moment, host and life coach Lisa Hopkins speaks with Dominique about why he has been called the "diva whisperer", and how he prefers to call himself an "empathetic educator", and believes in the power of pivots and expanding beyond defining himself by what he does, and breaking down limiting beliefs about how others see him.

Black & Blue was his first Broadway tour at age 12, followed by Savion Glover's ""Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk"" National Tour at 15. At 16, he co-choreographed his first musical named "Wild Women Blues" in Germany starring the incomparable, Linda Hopkins. He was contributing choreographer for Broadway's In The Heights, Hot Feet, and The Wiz at City Center Encores (Directed by Thomas Kail)

Listen to the interview here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1108238/9532633


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand