Diablo Ballet Announces 29th Season

Artistic Director Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's 2022 - 2023 performance season featuring the Company premiere of Confetti by Gerald Arpino, which will be presented as part of his Centennial Celebration to honor what would have been his 100th birthday.

"I'm honored that Diablo Ballet was invited to participate in Gerald Arpino's Centennial Celebration. Ever since I was a young ballet student, I've deeply admired his iconic ballets," stated Artistic Director Lauren Jonas. In addition, the Company will commission a brand-new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream choreographed by Julia Adam.

The 29th Season opens in November with an expanded full-length production of Julia Adam's smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite. The Diablo family and their daughter Clara, return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for another Christmas Eve adventure. Clara's dream expands taking her on a magical journey through the land of sweets that will include students from Diablo Ballet School. This whimsical ballet is a perfect kick off to the holidays and is sure to delight all audiences.

Diablo Ballet celebrates the the month of February with Swan Lake Suite featuring highlights from Act 1, White Swan and Black Swan Pas de Deux, variations, and coda, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's celebrated score. Also included in the program is Tarantella by George Balanchine set to the Grande Tarantelle by Louis Moreau Gottschalk, with staging by Sandra Jennings and a command performance of Sur Le Fil by Penny Saunders. Additionally, a new work by company dancer and choreographer, Michael Wells and Derion Loman who was featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance".

Diablo Ballet will celebrate its 29th Anniversary with a performance featuring Diablo Ballet's premiere of Confetti by Gerald Arpino, the former Artistic Associate of the Joffrey Ballet, in honor of his Centennial Celebration and staged by former Joffrey Ballet principal and Artistic Director of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Tom Mossbrocker. Also featured is Paquita featuring the whole company and Elevator Operator by company dancer Amanda Farris, Diablo Ballet's first Dance Laboratory choreographer winner. The celebration continues immediately following the performance with a dinner and a champagne toast with the dancers at The Garden in Walnut Creek, formerly Scott's Garden.

In May, the 29th season will conclude with a brand-new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream by Julia Adam based on Shakespeare's charming story of a world where humans encounter the realm of magic. With lush costumes and sets, the ballet will be set to Felix Mendelssohn's beautiful score and will include students from Diablo Ballet School. The program will also feature an encore performance of Orange by the Artistic Director of the Houston Ballet, Stanton Welch, set to the music of Antonio Vivaldi.

Performances will be in-person at the Lesher Center for the Arts with a virtual option if preferred. Season Subscriptions are available. Please visit www.diabloballet.org for information or to subscribe. Single tickets will go on sale September 1, 2022. For more information, visit www.diabloballet.org.