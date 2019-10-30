Dancers Over 40 Announces 11th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner

Dancers Over 40 begins its next quarter century (!!!!) with the 11th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner Monday, December 9, 2019.

This celebration honoring our very own members will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street 6 - 9pm and hosted by Theater and Nightclub Entrepreneur and Impresario Richard Skipper. There will be guest speakers and performances by Pattaya Hart, award winning national Miss Continental winner, along with the always wonderfully delcious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. DO40 members honored this year come from the original CHICAGO, but each of them have worked for decades in the theater, with many directors and choreographers. These four women whose careers span over 40 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, and are always there for DO40, contributing numerous times to our panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Collection at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts.

Tickets on sale NOW!! $55.00 for non-members $40.00 for members of Dancers Over 40 with discount code. Reservations: Telecharge, 212-239-6200 or www.telecharge.com; DO40 members call 212-947-8844 or www.telechargeoffers.com with discount code. St. Luke's Box Office open 2 - 6pm daily, at 308 West 46th Street. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016.





