Dancers From Across The Valley Grace The Ring Around The Rose Stage On December 14

Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" brings together dancers of all ages from across the Salt Lake Valley on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Students from South Valley Creative Dance will join forces with students from Judge Memorial Catholic High School and West High School to present a 'wiggle-friendly' ARTventure for children and families.

The three groups will come together to perform both separately and as one to showcase the immense talent and the diversity of the dancers in Salt Lake City.

Directed by RDT Artistic Associate Nicholas Cendese, South Valley Creative Dance is located in Sandy, Utah. Using natural movements such as skipping, twirling, leaping, running, etc. they explore a variety of concepts that educate the dancer, not only about their body and how it moves, but what is around them. They explore language arts, science, math, rhythm, and coordination through movements of all kinds.



Judge Memorial Catholic High School offers dance to almost a quarter of their student base. Led by former RDT dancer Nathan Shaw, the Judge Memorial dancers explore creative movement as well as highly technical skills.



During her time teaching at Northwest Middle School for eight years, Natosha Washington was named Utah's BEST OF STATE for all Public Education K-12. Last year, she took over as the dance teacher at West High School. Her talented and diverse students will join those from Judge Memorial and South Valley Creative Dance to showcase dance from different parts of the valley.

This wiggle-friendly show will delight young audiences and introduce them to the world of dance from dancers of all ages and abilities.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101). How: $6 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office) Learn More





