Dance/NYC Announces Conversations 7 & 8 of the #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers Facebook Live Series

Dance/NYC moves into its seventh week of hosting a twelve-part Facebook Live Conversation Series with arts workers from across the arts and culture sector. These discussions highlight the importance of the arts ecology, point to current challenges and offer considerations on our way forward as a field. This series is a part of #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers, a new online and social media campaign dedicated to the acknowledgement, representation and integration of dance and arts workers into the decision-making processes that will envision the future for New York City post-pandemic.

The series launched successfully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and will continue to take place every Tuesday from 5:30 - 7pm ET through August 4, 2020 on Dance/NYC's Facebook Page.

Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm

Dance In Community | June 30, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with dance workers who are leading activist movements and caring for our communities through this time, with Alicia Bauman-Morales, Independent Dance Artist; Organizer, Artists Co-creating Real Equity; Brinda Guha, Curator, Wise Fruit NYC; Brittany Williams, Dancer, Choreographer, Organizer; and Naomi Goldberg-Haas, Artistic Director, Dances for a Variable Population.

Cultural Works Behind the Veil | July 7, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with arts administrators and organizers working tirelessly though this moment, with Clarissa Soto-Josephs, Associate Director, Pentacle; Kaisha Johnson, Founding Director, Women of Color in the Arts; Marýa Wethers, Independent Creative Producer & Curator; and Rebecca Ferrell, Director of Programs, Dance/USA.

"We have learnt so much over the past few weeks in our discussions with many involved across the sector including individual dance makers, arts leaders, studio owners, dance educators and disability justice advocates who have given us their personal accounts of what this moment has required of them and the opportunity it has provided to consider new ways of operating. We hope to continue to synthesize these perspectives and channel this knowledge into our programming and advocacy efforts," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, executive director of Dance/NYC.

Artists serve New York City at every level: leading tourism, strengthening education, fueling the economy, and ensuring our health, wellness and imaginations. With this in mind, Dance/NYC has initiated a series of actions to highlight the importance of arts workers; build and amplify solidarity as a dance community and across the arts sector; and reimagine a world that is just, equitable, inclusive, and abundant.

For reimagining our world

For moving toward an equitable future

For celebrating our diverse cultures

For maintaining our humanity

For strengthening education

For caring for our families

For fueling our economy

For showing the beauty of movement

For sustaining our emotional health

For demanding justice

For rebuilding New York City

As a dignified workforce

#ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers.

To learn more about why Dance/NYC is advocating for arts workers visit: bit.ly/ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers



