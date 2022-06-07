Dance Entropy Announces Culminating SU-CASA Performances
The performance will feature a performance of Everything by Dance Entropy and a presentation by the participating seniors themselves.
Artistic Director, Valerie Green announced today that Dance Entropy will be presenting free performances throughout the borough of Queens as the culmination of their SU-CASA residency. SU-CASA is an expanded creative aging program for older New Yorkers from the New York City Council, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department for the Aging.
Dance Entropy and it's teaching artists have been leading onsite movement workshops with seniors across Queens, providing free performance and open rehearsal opportunities and now will be presenting a performance series onsite at each center.
The Free Performances will be presented on the following dates & locations:
Monday June 13th 10:00am-11:00am
Hanac Ravenswood Neighborhood Senior
34-35A 12th Street
Astoria, NY 11106
Monday June 27th 11:00am-12:00pm
Elmcor's Golden Phoenix Club Two
95-18 Northern Blvd
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Wednesday June 29th 11:00am-12:00pm
Rego Park Neighborhood Senior Center
93-29 Queens Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
Photo Credit : Alex Lopez
About the Work
EVERYTHING a dance performance installation evoking the ever-expanding universe, transforming the performance space into a constellation of stars and human bodies in various states of formation and explosion. Inspired by astrophotography, string theory, interconnectivity and meditations on space and time. The new dance work weaves together a visual, physical and emotional translation of the cosmos.
And a very special presentation by the participating seniors created from their time in the workshops with Dance Entropy's teaching artists.
Monday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 29th
Senior Prom- a dance performance celebrating the highest of all ranks in life and that is being a senior. This performance is upbeat, playful and energetic. Infusing hip hop, house, Afro beat and Latin movements. Reminding seniors that we will always remain children in the eyes of the universe and maintaining a youthful spirit.
Monday, June 27th
Dance With Somebody! - a celebration displaying the power and magic that happens when we come together in dance. A fun and energetic performance combining aspects of jazz, Latin, and contemporary movements.