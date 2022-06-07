Dance Entropy Announces Culminating SU-CASA Performances

Artistic Director, Valerie Green announced today that Dance Entropy will be presenting free performances throughout the borough of Queens as the culmination of their SU-CASA residency. SU-CASA is an expanded creative aging program for older New Yorkers from the New York City Council, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department for the Aging.

Dance Entropy and it's teaching artists have been leading onsite movement workshops with seniors across Queens, providing free performance and open rehearsal opportunities and now will be presenting a performance series onsite at each center.

The performance will feature a performance of Everything by Dance Entropy and a presentation by the participating seniors themselves.

The Free Performances will be presented on the following dates & locations:

Monday June 13th 10:00am-11:00am

Hanac Ravenswood Neighborhood Senior

34-35A 12th Street

Astoria, NY 11106

Monday June 27th 11:00am-12:00pm

Elmcor's Golden Phoenix Club Two

95-18 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Wednesday June 29th 11:00am-12:00pm

Rego Park Neighborhood Senior Center

93-29 Queens Blvd

Rego Park, NY 11374

Photo Credit : Alex Lopez

About the Work

EVERYTHING a dance performance installation evoking the ever-expanding universe, transforming the performance space into a constellation of stars and human bodies in various states of formation and explosion. Inspired by astrophotography, string theory, interconnectivity and meditations on space and time. The new dance work weaves together a visual, physical and emotional translation of the cosmos.

And a very special presentation by the participating seniors created from their time in the workshops with Dance Entropy's teaching artists.

Monday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 29th

Senior Prom- a dance performance celebrating the highest of all ranks in life and that is being a senior. This performance is upbeat, playful and energetic. Infusing hip hop, house, Afro beat and Latin movements. Reminding seniors that we will always remain children in the eyes of the universe and maintaining a youthful spirit.

Monday, June 27th

Dance With Somebody! - a celebration displaying the power and magic that happens when we come together in dance. A fun and energetic performance combining aspects of jazz, Latin, and contemporary movements.