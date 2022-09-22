Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance Bloc NYC 2022 Comes to Dixon Place Theater

Performances run November 3, 4 & 5.

Register for Dance News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Dance Bloc NYC 2022 Comes to Dixon Place Theater

Dixon Place presents its brand-new festival in its second year "Dance Bloc NYC 2022" on Nov 3, 4 and 5 with 6 programs featuring 22 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase works inspired by this year's themes: Courage, Confront, Conquer.

Programs as follows:

Thursday
November 3, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
five two Dance Company
Olga Rabetskaya Dance Projects

Friday
November 4, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Alyssa Faye
Garet & Company
NewBrese Dance Project
Yu.S.Artistry

November 4, 9 p.m. - Runtime 45 min
Chantal Taluba
Joshua Noel
Melinda Matticoli

Saturday
November 5, 3 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
The ChoreoJoey Project
Mosaic Dance Theater Company

November 5, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Cindy Brandle Dance Company
JENNIFERCHINdance
Kashia Kancey
Prakriti Dance

November 5, 9 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
32nd Pack Dance Company
CES Danceworks
Cristina Camacho
Heather Dutton
Neta-Kinetics
Open Dance Ensemble
Sri Thina Subramaniam

Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013

General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.
Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door

FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.

Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance 2022-23 School Year Programs Open For RegistrationBallet Hispánico School Of Dance 2022-23 School Year Programs Open For Registration
September 21, 2022

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces that registration is still open for its 2022-23 school year programs, for dancers from early childhood through young adult.
The Bessies Announce 2022 Nominees and Honorees For Lifetime Achievement and Service to the Field Of DanceThe Bessies Announce 2022 Nominees and Honorees For Lifetime Achievement and Service to the Field Of Dance
September 21, 2022

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, announced the nominees for the 2022 Bessie Awards at a virtual press conference hosted by Gibney.
Dance Artists Silvia Gribaud Announced At Théâtre Jean Duceppe, Place des Arts.Dance Artists Silvia Gribaud Announced At Théâtre Jean Duceppe, Place des Arts.
September 20, 2022

With mischievous humour, the Italian Silvia Gribaudi questions beauty, shattering codes and stereotypes in an enchanting, self-deprecating quartet. From October 11 to 14 at Théâtre Jean Duceppe, Place des Arts.
Tom Gold Dance Announces Fall ProgramsTom Gold Dance Announces Fall Programs
September 20, 2022

New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will give the first complete in-person performance of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Portraits and more in The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Wednesday, October 26.
Ragamala Dance Company Names Erik Madsen-Bond As Managing DirectorRagamala Dance Company Names Erik Madsen-Bond As Managing Director
September 20, 2022

Ragamala Dance Company has announced Erik Madsen-Bond as their new Managing Director. Erik steps into this role after seven years with the company, most recently as the Director of Operations, where he played a key part in community engagement, tour management, and administrative operations.