DANCE NOW Announces The 2019 DANCE NOW Festival

DANCE NOW announces the lineup for the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival. Acclaimed for its signature short-takes format, the DANCE NOW Festival presents a diverse range of works from some of today's most innovative and dynamic dance makers. The 24th season of this lively fall festival will feature 40 emerging and established choreographers, including DANCE NOW veterans and festival newcomers. Every show features Emcee TruDee (aka Deborah Lohse).

The annual DANCE NOW Festival serves as a vital testing ground for the development of full-evening works to be presented at Joe's Pub as part of DANCE NOW's Commissioned Artist Series. As part of this mission, the festival offers a unique challenge for artists: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the Pub's tiny stage. The festival producers select ten artists whose work best meets the festival challenge to participate in an encore program. The overall challenge winner receives a development stipend, creative residencies at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA, and at Arts On Site in New York City, and a future commission to create a new work for Joe's Pub.

The 2019 DANCE NOW Festival will take place Wednesday to Saturday, September 4 7, at 7pm, at Joe's Pub at The Public. The encore performance will be presented on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm. Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).

DANCE NOW Festival subscription: Purchase a ticket for two or more festival shows for $16 per show. Single tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Encore tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at the Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm.

2019 DANCE NOW Festival Lineup and Schedule:

Wednesday, September 4

The Bang Group

Sarah Chien

Brendan Drake

Melanie Greene

LajaMartin

Loni Landon Dance Project

Tiffany Mills Company

Dmitri Peskov

Alice Sheppard

Amber Sloan

Thursday, September 5

BAIRA

Adam Barruch

Isa&Eila

Sara Juli

LMnO3

Claire Porter / PORTABLES

Ruckus Dance

Yoso Sakuraba / Abarukas

Gus Solomons jr

Maleek Washington

Friday, September 6

Kimberly Bartosik / daela

binbinFactory / Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa

Blue Wyatt Project

Doug Elkins

Orlando Hern ndez

TAKE Dance

Tiny Trip

Kate Weare Company

Nicole Wolcott

Saturday, September 7

Tsiambwom M. Akuchu

HUMA

Cleo Mack

The People Movers x The RAD Lab

Joshua L. Peugh

Subject: Matter

Caleb Teicher & Company

Nicole Vaughan-Diaz

Megan Williams Dance Projects

Zvi Dance

For 24 years DANCE NOW has bent the rules to offer all-inclusive destination events that reveal the bustling energy and innovation of New York City dance makers. Created in 1995 as a program of the Downtown Arts Festival, DANCE NOW launched in 1996 as an independent festival. Without a performance venue, DANCE NOW learned to embrace limitation as a powerful source for creativity. Seeking creative ways to bring dance and community together, DANCE NOW developed partnerships to connect new audiences to innovative dance makers. Presenting dance in venues both traditional and not, DANCE NOW designed all-inclusive destination events for drained swimming pools, firehouses, galleries, and Joe's Pub, where, in 2003 DANCE NOW introduced the Dance-mopolitan series. In 2005, DANCE NOW furthered its less is more mantra, creating a challenge initiative to encourage work marked by brevity, clarity, and effect. This inspired the commissioning of full-evening works specifically for the Joe's Pub, and the merging of all DANCE NOW NYC programs to the Pub in 2011.

DANCE NOW's programming at Joe's Pub has defied the standard and encouraged artists to think outside the box and utilize the unique space, creating an inspiring new platform for dance. In the last decade, DANCE NOW has produced numerous critically acclaimed works at Joe's Pub including Doug Elkins's Fr ulein Maria, David Parker's ShowDown, Misters and Sisters, and Head Over Heels, Nicholas Leichter's The Whiz and 20/20, Kyle Abraham's Heartbreaks and Homies, Nicole Wolcott and Vanessa Walters' Alley of the Dolls, Camille Brown's One Second Past the Future, Monica Bill Barnes's Snow Globes, Takehiro Ueyama's Somewhere Familiar Melodies, Claire Porter's Sent-ence, Mark Dendy's NEWYORKnewyork@Astor Place, Ellis Wood's The Juggler of Our Ladies, Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott's Places Please!, and, most recently, Megan Williams's One Woman Show.

From a small festival series to four distinct programs, from NYC to Pennsylvania, DANCE NOW presents young innovators and emerging and maturing artists side by side, building relationships at varying stages of development and providing comprehensive assistance to advance creativity and new career paths. DANCE NOW Joe's Pub challenges artists to investigate new directions. DANCE NOW Raw funnels new artists into its programs. DANCE NOW Silo and DANCE NOW SteelStacks provide paid teaching, residencies, and commissioning and performing opportunities through partnerships with DeSales University, Muhlenberg College, Lehigh Valley Charter School, and ArtsQuest at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA.

DANCE NOW is supported, in part, with funds from the Barbara Bell Cumming Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You