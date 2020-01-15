Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Will Return to NYC with the Premiere of TALES OF HOPPER

Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance will return to NYC February 25 and 26, 2020 with the premiere of Tales of Hopper (2019), a new theater-dance work inspired by American realist painter Edward Hopper. Performances will take place at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018 at 7:30pm. Tickets available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4418307.



Tales of Hopper, in a collaboration between choreographer Cherylyn Lavagnino and composer Martin Bresnick, uses dancers cast as figures plucked from selected Edward Hopper paintings. Human connections are illuminated though gestural movement steeped in subtext, with Bresnick's original compositions for piano, violin, and cello bringing emotional undercurrents to the surface. Transparent set pieces reference Hopper's environments, contextualizing each of the eight vignettes as they unfold. Tales of Hopper marks a departure for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance, asking each of the dancers to step into the new roles of actor and collaborator in the company's most character-driven work to date.



"Edward Hopper's paintings portray a sense of despair and emptiness-a crisis of an alienated world reflecting the loneliness of the human situation in a new, modern age. As artists, we have the only real job security: the expression of the human experience cannot be replaced by computers or machines. CLD has a responsibility to provide insight into and reflection on these disturbing concepts through collaborative, connected performance." - Cherylyn Lavagnino, Artistic Director



Lavagnino's newest work is a collaboration with world-renowned artists including composer Martin Bresnick, pianist Lisa Moore, violinist Elly Toyoda, cellist Ashley Bathgate, set designer Jesse Seegers, and costumer Christopher Metzger. CLD performing artists include Sharon Milanese, Kristen Foote, Claire Westby, Justin Faircloth, Corinne Hart, Lila Simmons, Oscar Rodriguez, Emma Pajewski, Philip Strom, Dervla Carey-Jones, Gwen Gussman, and Malcom Miles Young.



A full evening performance will also include two repertory works:



· Triptych (Excerpt, 2012) links two distinct scores: Francois Couperin's "Troisième Leçons Tenèbres à Deux Voix," from the deeply religious Baroque period, and an original score by longtime CLD collaborator Scott Killian. A reverent, intertwining entrance for the female chorus, seeped in the religious ecstasy evoked by Couperin's composition, prefaces each section of the work. Through abstraction, Lavagnino's choreography references several Christian icons; the distinct qualities of each dancer embody the individual nature of spiritual expression. This excerpt features the first of two movements.



· Veiled (2016), a work for a female cast of six, explores the enactment of physical and internal grace in the face of oppression. Lavagnino choreographed movements that are pared-down and stripped of virtuosity, invoking the harsh angles of rituals and formal prayer. Together the dancers forge a rite born of shared experiences that unifies the individual spirits of the group. To Martin Bresnick's austere score, Veiled reflects women who carry themselves with strength and dignity through an unjust world.



SEE CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE ON VIMEO:

https://vimeo.com/lavagninodance



ABOUT CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO:



Cherylyn Lavagnino has created over forty works in the past fifteen years, and since 2000 the platform for her choreography has been Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD). Twelve exceptional artists make up CLD stemming from distinguished backgrounds and professional work experiences such as Twyla Tharp, Bill T Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Jose Limon Dance Foundation, Lucinda Childs, Shen Wei Dance Arts, and John Jaspers. The company supports a Live Music and Dance incentive by collaborating with composers Scott Killian and Martin Bresnick on new works, as well as performing alongside world-renowned musical artists such as Lisa Moore, Elly Toyoda, Ashley Bathgate, and New York City Ballet Orchestra members Derek Ratzenboeck and Cameron Grant. CLD has been presented in New York City and abroad: The New Festival in Beijing, Bryant Park, Danspace Project, The 92nd Street Y, Dance Theater Workshop, Symphony Space, DanceNow/NYC, Jacob's Pillow, The Yard, Kaatsban International Dance Center, Indianapolis City Ballet, Intermezzo Dance, The Joyce Theatre's "Evening Stars" series, and the Off the Grid Festival. The company also has a long history of performing in museum and gallery spaces such as Chelsea Art Museum, OK Harris Works of Art, and the James Cohan Gallery. CLD serves annual residencies in Vermont and upstate New York which offer the communities educational outreach enrichment and live performances. The company has been supported by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the American Music Center's Live Music for Dance grant, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Fund, the NYU Global Research Institute grant, and receives matching corporate funding.





